    UK imposes sanctions on Russian prison chiefs following Alexei Navalny's death, US next?

    In a significant move, the United Kingdom has implemented sanctions against Russian prison chiefs in the wake of the tragic death of prominent activist Alexei Navalny. The decision underscores growing international concern and many other Western countries are likely to follow the sanctions route.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    The UK government has decided to take strict action after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's sudden demise. The Russian prison chiefs are the first ones in the line of sanctions asserted by the Rishi Sunak government. Western nations have showcased their anger in words so far which is likely to translate into economic sanctions in the coming days.

    In a swift decision, the UK government has frozen the assets of six Russian prison bosses of the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was kept as a prisoner and died under mysterious circumstances. According to the Prison authorities, Alexei Navalny fell unconscious in his cell after returning from a walk.

    London also called for immediate release of Alexei Navalny’s body which has been under state control since his death on Friday. Authorities have not returned the remains yet citing further investigation. The delay in the release of the body adds more suspicion to an already suspicious case of foul play.

    The newer set of sanctions are likely to be unleashed by many other Western countries including the US. US President Joe Biden will announce sanctions on Russia on Friday which was revealed by the White House national security spokesperson earlier today. Surprisingly, the UK has come out as the first nation to sanction Russia for Navalny's death.

    UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, “Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should be under no illusion - we will hold them accountable.” The British government also demanded an international investigation into the death of the Russian leader, something which the US also has requested.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
