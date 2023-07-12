Twitter vs Threads: Taliban enters high-profile social media battle; reveals preferred platform

A Taliban leader has noted that Twitter and Elon Musk have has 2 important advantages over Threads. Taliban highlights that Twitter has freedom of speech which the Meta app does not have. Notably, Taliban-related content is banned on Facebook.

At a time when Musk is fighting with Mark Zuckerberg, who has launched Twitter-rival Threads, a Taliban leader out of blue offered support to the Twitter boss. Haqqani supported Musk on Twitter and praised the platform for its free speech principles, public character, and legitimacy. The Taliban commander also contrasted the rules of the two sites, claiming that whereas Meta forbids users from freely expressing their opinions, Twitter does this and has a larger user base.

"Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it," Haqqani Tweeted.

Also Read | Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

Notably, the Taliban has thousands of followers on its active Twitter account. Posts in the Urdu language are routinely updated on their 'Islamic Emirates Afg' account. The organisation is allowed to express itself thanks to the microblogging platform despite its several contentious and often criticised regulations.

The Taliban leader's preference for Twitter versus Meta (formerly Facebook) is simple to understand. The Taliban has been classified by Facebook as a "Tier 1 designated terrorist organisation" in accordance with their regulations.

The Taliban commanders are not free to express their opinions on the platform due to this categorization. Twitter, in comparison, seems to provide them more freedom to express themselves. It's interesting to note that the Taliban maintains an active Twitter account with 35,000 followers under the name "Islamic Emirate Afg." They post in the Urdu language on a regular basis to maintain the account. Notably, Facebook has implemented measures to limit or prevent content related to the Taliban due to their involvement in activities considered risky or harmful.

Also Read | Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant