Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter vs Threads: Taliban enters high-profile social media battle; reveals preferred platform

    A Taliban leader has noted that Twitter and Elon Musk have has 2 important advantages over Threads.  Taliban highlights that Twitter has freedom of speech which the Meta app does not have. Notably, Taliban-related content is banned on Facebook.

    Twitter vs Threads Taliban enters high profile social media battle reveals preferred platform gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    At a time when Musk is fighting with Mark Zuckerberg, who has launched Twitter-rival Threads, a Taliban leader out of blue offered support to the Twitter boss. Haqqani supported Musk on Twitter and praised the platform for its free speech principles, public character, and legitimacy. The Taliban commander also contrasted the rules of the two sites, claiming that whereas Meta forbids users from freely expressing their opinions, Twitter does this and has a larger user base. 

    "Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it," Haqqani Tweeted. 

    Also Read | Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Notably, the Taliban has thousands of followers on its active Twitter account. Posts in the Urdu language are routinely updated on their 'Islamic Emirates Afg' account. The organisation is allowed to express itself thanks to the microblogging platform despite its several contentious and often criticised regulations. 

    The Taliban leader's preference for Twitter versus Meta (formerly Facebook) is simple to understand. The Taliban has been classified by Facebook as a "Tier 1 designated terrorist organisation" in accordance with their regulations.

    The Taliban commanders are not free to express their opinions on the platform due to this categorization. Twitter, in comparison, seems to provide them more freedom to express themselves. It's interesting to note that the Taliban maintains an active Twitter account with 35,000 followers under the name "Islamic Emirate Afg." They post in the Urdu language on a regular basis to maintain the account. Notably, Facebook has implemented measures to limit or prevent content related to the Taliban due to their involvement in activities considered risky or harmful.

    Also Read | Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one snt

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Stanislav Rzhitsky's death: Ukraine denies killing Russian military commander who featured in blacklist snt

    Stanislav Rzhitsky's death: Ukraine denies killing Russian military commander who featured in blacklist

    Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant snt

    Miracle in war-torn Ukraine: Girl receives heart of 4-year-old in groundbreaking transplant

    Russia Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting AJR

    Russia's Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting?

    Man detained in UAE for 'insulting Emirati Society' in his controversial car showroom spoof video snt

    Man detained in UAE for 'insulting Emirati Society' in his controversial car showroom spoof video

    Recent Stories

    Water shortage in Bengaluru on July 13? BWSSB to undertake repair work at Kengeri Outer Road vkp

    Water shortage in Bengaluru on July 13? BWSSB to undertake repair work at Kengeri Outer Road

    Bengaluru murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges vkp

    Bengaluru double murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges

    Kolkata to Darjeeling: 10 places to visit when in West Bengal ATG EAI

    Kolkata to Darjeeling: 10 places to visit when in West Bengal

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai AJR

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 : 5 times when Bebika Dhurve was openly being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 : 5 times when Bebika Dhurve was openly being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon