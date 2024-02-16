Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia

    In a dramatic turn of events, following Trump's controversial remarks, Germany is abuzz with talks urging the UK and France to join forces for a ‘Nuclear Shield.’ Tensions escalate as whispers of a fierce plan unfold.

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump has sparked a security crisis in Europe after his comments on the NATO alliance. The Republican leader hit out at the NATO countries for not spending enough and relying on the US for security. His comments have sparked fear in the European Union suggesting that they might be on their own come November.

    The German finance minister has suggested that the UK and France, who are the only countries with Nuclear weapons in Europe, create a collective 'Nuclear Shield’ to protect against any adversary. The comments come after Donald Trump's remarks that said if the NATO countries don't spend 2 percent of their nation's GDP on defence then he'll "allow Russia to do whatever the hell they want to do”.

    European Union leaders have already expressed their fears if Donald Trump comes back to power in Washington DC this year. German finance minister Christian Lindner suggested that France and the UK make collective efforts to create a Nuclear Shield for collective security as Russia could make its move if Trump gets elected.

    He wrote in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, “Under what political and financial conditions would Paris and London be prepared to maintain or expand their strategic capabilities for collective security? When it comes to peace and freedom in Europe, we must not shy away from these difficult questions.”

    France, despite being part of NATO, has its own nuclear command structure which is different from the NATO command structure. However, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that he would be open to tweaking the command structure to accommodate European interests as well, something which has been portrayed by almost all previous French Presidents as well.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning avv

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning

    BREAKING Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died, says prison service snt

    Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison - Reports

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns avv

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns

    Bizarre UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test snt

    Bizarre! UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test

    No excuse for violence its unacceptable US condemns attacks on Indian students gcw

    'No excuse for violence, it's unacceptable': US condemns attacks on Indian students

    Recent Stories

    football Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins osf

    Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins

    Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to heart attack RKK

    Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to heart attack

    Siren LEAKED: Jayam Ravi's film Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites RBA

    Siren LEAKED: Jayam Ravi's film Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other site

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father

    RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15 with issuance of FAQ AJR

    RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15; check details

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon