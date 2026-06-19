Donald Trump announced a US-Iran MoU, expecting a 'complete ceasefire' in West Asia. VP JD Vance defended the deal, stating Iran's nuclear program was 'destroyed' and a 60-day negotiation period has begun for sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to peace in West Asia following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, stating that Washington DC expects "complete ceasefire" between Hezbollah and Israel.

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In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump expressed optimism about a broader regional ceasefire and the positive impact of the agreement on global markets. He said the United States remains focused on ensuring that ongoing negotiations lead to lasting stability across the region. "The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up. We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

Vance Defends Peace Framework as 'Diplomatic Achievement'

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance strongly defended the newly signed peace framework with Iran, describing it as a diplomatic achievement backed by significant military successes that had already neutralised immediate threats posed by Tehran. Addressing reporters at the White House, Vance said the US military campaign had severely degraded Iran's military capabilities and eliminated its nuclear weapons programme. "We destroyed a substantial number of their ballistic missiles and their ballistic missile launchers themselves. The nuclear weapons program is destroyed. It is gone," Vance said.

Right of Self-Defence Clarified

The Vice President argued that the peace agreement was not a concession but rather an extension of the strategic gains already achieved on the ground. Vance also clarified that the agreement does not compromise the right of self-defence for either side. "Israel doesn't give up the right of self-defence... The Iranians don't give up the right of self-defence," he said, adding that the United States expects Iran to abandon efforts to develop missiles capable of threatening countries beyond the region. He further stressed that Washington's long-term objective is to prevent Iran from financing regional instability and militant activities.

60-Day Negotiation Period Begins

The agreement has triggered a 60-day negotiation period during which both countries are expected to finalise arrangements concerning sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets and the future of Tehran's nuclear programme. According to Vance, implementation of certain provisions has already begun. He revealed that the US Navy facilitated the passage of more than a dozen commercial vessels to Iranian ports, with over 12.5 million barrels of oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night.

The memorandum also calls for a permanent halt to military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. While the Trump administration has described the deal as essential for preventing a wider economic and energy crisis, critics have questioned whether early concessions granted to Iran could weaken Washington's leverage in future negotiations. However, Vance dismissed concerns about political repercussions, stating that the administration would soon brief Congress on the agreement and its implementation. (ANI)