Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Titanic’s historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction!

    A Titanic first-class menu, sold at auction for Rs 84.5 lakhs, offers a glimpse into the ill-fated voyage's dining choices. Meanwhile, Colombia implements a pioneering 'Junk Food Law,' introducing heavy taxes on high-fat content foods to address health issues. This innovative move aims to regulate salt and fat intake, potentially serving as a global model for health-focused laws.

    Titanic's historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    A historic menu card, once served to first-class passengers aboard the ill-fated Titanic, has been sold at auction for a staggering Rs 84.5 lakhs.

    Henry Aldridge Wiltshire, overseeing the auction of Titanic artefacts, including this menu card, acquired it from a 1960s photo album belonging to historian Stephenson Dominion. The Guardian newspaper reported that the card, marked with the iconic white star symbol, was water-soaked but preserved.

    Kate Winslet's iconic Titanic overcoat, bearing water stains, up for auction; expected to fetch over $100,000

    This precious artefact showcases the dining options served in section A.12, featuring items like eggs, jam, chicken, beef, rice, and more. Notably, the RMS Titanic tragically sank on its maiden voyage in the Atlantic Ocean on April 14, 1912, making this menu card a rare relic from that fateful journey.

    Heavy tax imposed on Junk food in Columbia

    In Columbia, the government has introduced a groundbreaking 'Junk Food Law,' marking a first in the world. The law imposes an additional tax, starting at 10%, on high-fat content foods, slated to increase to 25% by 2025.

    Titanic submersible was 'mousetrap for billionaires', claims friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (WATCH)

    Colombian citizens consume an average of 12 grams of salt per day, the highest in Latin America. This heavy salt intake contributes to rising health issues like high blood pressure and obesity. The 'Junk Food Law' aims to curb these alarming health concerns by regulating salt and fat intake.

    Studies from Colombia highlight the risks associated with high-fat diets, especially concerning childbirth. To further tackle health concerns, the government is contemplating additional taxes on sugary, unhealthy foods. This progressive legislation is positioned as a model for other nations aiming to implement health-focused laws.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli autograph gcw

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN? vkp

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN?

    UK PM Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street WATCH gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street (WATCH)

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Recent Stories

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch] RKK

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch]

    Cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame osf

    Cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Mrunal Thakur sparks 'relationship rumours' with Badshah at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash - WATCH video vma

    Mrunal Thakur sparks 'relationship rumours' with Badshah at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash - WATCH video

    Agra 25 year old homestay employee alleges gang rape forced to consume alcohol 5 arrested gcw

    Agra: 25-year-old homestay employee alleges gang-rape, forced to consume alcohol; 5 arrested

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon