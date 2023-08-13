Kate Winslet's iconic Titanic overcoat, bearing water stains, up for auction; expected to fetch over $100,000

An iconic overcoat worn by Hollywood actress Kate Winslet in the blockbuster movie 'Titanic' is slated for auction and is anticipated to command a price exceeding $100,000, according to a report by the New York Post. The actress donned this floor-length overcoat during the gripping sinking sequences of the 1997 film, notably in the scene where her character Rose rescues Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack, who was confined to a pole on the flooded E-deck.

Ken Goldin, the Founder and CEO of the esteemed auction house Goldin, affirmed that the overcoat carries considerable value. He projected that it would undoubtedly reach six figures, confidently stating, "It's going to go for $100,000 plus," as relayed to the Post. The auctioneer reported that as of Friday night, five individuals had already submitted offers, with the highest bid reaching $34,000.

An intriguing facet of this artifact is that it retains water stains accrued during the filming process. The overcoat, crafted by Deborah Lynn Scott, who received an Oscar for Best Costume Design for her contributions to the James Cameron film, is composed of pink wool adorned with black embroidery. Goldin's auction house detailed the garment, explaining that "This floor-length wool overcoat worn by Rose during those frantic moments as she navigates the sinking ship while rescuing Jack bears visible water stains on the inside and across the interior silk. Intricate embroidery in black appears alongside floral embroidery that gives the coat dynamic bespoke realism aligned with the fashion of the times."

Presented as part of the Goldin 100 collection, which encompasses items valued at $100,000 or more, this elaborate ensemble stands as one of the auction house's premier offerings. Goldin's auction house envisions potential buyers as either devoted enthusiasts of movie memorabilia and pop culture or admirers of the film seeking a unique memento. Speculating on the potential buyers, Ken Goldin remarked, "It is an overcoat, so possibly somebody may want it to give it to their wife to show off and wear and say, 'This is the coat that Kate Winslet wore'," in conversation with the outlet.