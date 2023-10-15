Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have mobilized a significant contingent of military personnel and equipment along the Gaza border as they prepare to launch an all-out ground attack amid the ongoing war with Hamas terrorists.

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Moments after Israel gave citizens of Gaza three hours to relocate to the 'safer' southern part of the seaside territory amid the ongoing war with Hamas terrorist organisation, videos of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) mobilizing a significant contingent of military personnel and equipment along the Gaza border have gone viral on social media platforms.

    Also read: Amid war with Hamas, Israel sets 3-hour deadline for Gaza civilians to relocate as it plans ground attack

    On Saturday, the IDF announced its plans to escalate aerial operations with a comprehensive, synchronized attack that incorporates air, sea, and land elements. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding a large-scale ground invasion into Gaza. However, the Israeli military has been urging residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the region, a move that affects a significant population.

    The Israeli army is awaiting a "political decision" on the timing of a major ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, military spokesmen said on Sunday. Military spokesmen Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari said that "a political decision" will set off any action against Hamas after its October 7 attacks that left at least 1,300 dead in Israel.

    "We will be holding discussions with our political leadership," Hecht told one briefing.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of these videos

    In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they will not launch any operation on this corridor from 10 am to 1 pm.

    "Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 pm to 1 pm," the Israeli military said.

    Also read: 'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    "During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," it said.

    "Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families.," it added.

    The United Nations has raised concerns over this directive, as it entails around 1 million people leaving densely populated Gaza, which occupies just 139 square miles. The densely populated nature of the region makes mass displacement a complex and challenging issue.

    On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed grave concerns, stating that compelling patients to move under these conditions "could be tantamount to a death sentence." In contrast, Israel's military maintains that this order is issued with the safety of civilians in mind as they continue their efforts to target Hamas terrorists.

    Also read: Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth

    This situation underscores the complexity and urgency of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where densely packed urban areas and a volatile security situation pose immense challenges for both the civilian population and the military. The IDF's approach seeks to minimize harm to civilians while targeting Hamas, but the sheer density of the area makes any large-scale military operation a delicate and high-stakes endeavour.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth

    Everything is okay IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Israel counter-terrorism sweep: Over 190 Hamas operatives arrested, weapons seized in Judea and Samaria snt

    Israel's counter-terrorism sweep: Over 190 Hamas operatives arrested, weapons seized in Judea and Samaria

    Amid war with Hamas, Israel sets 3-hour deadline for Gaza civilians to relocate as it plans ground attack snt

    Amid war with Hamas, Israel sets 3-hour deadline for Gaza civilians to relocate as it plans ground attack

    Recent Stories

    Pro Israel march in India gains attention with #IndiaStandsWithIsrael AJR

    Pro-Israel march in India gains attention with #IndiaStandsWithIsrael | WATCH

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October snt

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October

    cricket Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over osf

    Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person' RKK

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon