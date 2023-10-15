Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Amid a Hamas massacre, the 'Oketz' special unit of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) delivered hope and safety to a trapped mother and son, highlighting the human side of military operations.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    In a harrowing episode during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a mother and her son were trapped for hours in a shelter, fearful for their lives as the Palestinian terrorist organisation unleashed violence upon their community. However, hope and relief came in the form of the "Oketz" special unit of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), bringing comfort to this traumatized family.

    As the conflict raged on, countless families in the region found themselves in distress, their lives disrupted by the relentless rocket attacks and violence initiated by Hamas. For this particular mother and her son, safety came in the form of a shelter, where they took refuge as the terrifying chaos unfolded outside.

    Locked in the shelter for hours, their world had been reduced to a small space, filled with uncertainty and dread. The constant sounds of sirens and explosions were a stark reminder of the perilous situation they faced. As a mother, she must have been overwhelmed with concern for her child, but she showed immense strength and resilience during those difficult hours.

    Amidst the darkness of the shelter, the mother and son had no information about the state of their surroundings. They had no way to know if their home and neighborhood had been affected by the violence, and they could only hope for the best while fearing the worst.

    Then, in a moment that brought tears of relief and gratitude, the "Oketz" special unit arrived. Known for their specialized training in handling dogs, search and rescue, and combat operations, the unit is renowned for its remarkable abilities to provide support in the most challenging situations. The IDF personnel brought the much-needed news to this mother and son: they were safe, and the danger had passed.

    "It's the IDF, it's the IDF. Everything is okay," said members of the Oketz special unit before the mother locked in the shelter throughout the Hamas massacre opened the door.

    "Everything is okay, happy holiday. Happy holiday," the forces reiterated and asked, "Are you with someone there?" The mother responded, "With my son."

    "Is there supposed to be anyone else at home or only the two of you?" the Oketz special unit personnel asked.

    "No, only the two of us," the woman added in the video shared by IDF.

    In the midst of conflict, it is often easy to focus on the violence and destruction. However, it is equally important to recognize and celebrate the moments of compassion, bravery, and humanity that emerge in these challenging times. The "Oketz" unit's actions exemplify the unwavering commitment of the IDF to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens, going above and beyond to provide comfort in times of crisis.

    The story of this mother and son serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who persevere in the face of adversity and to the unwavering dedication of the IDF and its special units to protect and reassure their people during times of turmoil. It is a narrative of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable bond between a nation and its defenders.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
