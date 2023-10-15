Amid war with Hamas, Israel sets 3-hour deadline for Gaza civilians to relocate as it plans ground attack

The Israeli military has opened a safe corridor in northern Gaza to allow residents to go to the "safer" southern part of the seaside territory as it gear up for an all-out ground attack.

The Israeli military has created a safe corridor in northern Gaza to facilitate the movement of residents to the comparatively safer southern part of the coastal region as it prepares to take on Hamas in an all-out ground attack. In an announcement posted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), they stated that there would be a three-hour window from 10 am to 1 pm during which no military operations would be conducted along this route.

The IDF's message to the residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza reiterated their previous advisories, encouraging people to relocate to the southern areas for their safety. During this specific timeframe, the IDF assured that they would refrain from any operations along the corridor, providing an opportunity for residents to move southward from the more volatile northern region.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 pm to 1 pm," the Israeli military said.

"During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," it said.

The IDF emphasized its commitment to the safety of Gaza's residents and their families. They urged the population to adhere to their instructions and make their way to the south, highlighting that Hamas leaders have already taken measures to secure their own safety and that of their families.

"Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families.," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military released images alleging that Hamas was preventing people from traveling to southern Gaza, accusing the group of using human shields. A former Israeli national security adviser, Eyal Hulata, responded to these accusations by stating that Hamas was intentionally keeping hostages in areas where they knew Israel would conduct airstrikes.

The situation had escalated due to an eight-day period during which Hamas militants launched a major attack, resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis. In response, Israel had launched a significant bombing campaign, leading to the loss of over 2,300 lives in Gaza. The devastation had left entire city blocks in Gaza in ruins, and the overwhelmed hospitals were struggling to cope with thousands of wounded individuals in the besieged territory. Fears of further escalation loomed, with Israeli forces preparing for a potential ground invasion in an effort to dismantle Hamas, the group responsible for the deadliest attack in the country's history.