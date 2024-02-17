Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘They are lying…': Alexei Navalny's wife as she demands Vladimir Putin to be punished over husband's death

    “We cannot believe Putin’s government. They are lying constantly. But if this is the truth…I'd like Putin and all his staff to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband. We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today," Yulia Navalnaya told the Munich Security Conference.

    They are lying Alexei Navalny wife as she demands Vladimir Putin to be punished over husband death gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    The wife of Alexei Navalny led calls on at a Western security gathering for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for the jailed Kremlin opponent's death. Over three days, the German city of Munich hosted hundreds of diplomats, military officers, and politicians for the annual "Davos of Defence" conference.

    The gathering was expected to be dominated by the war in Israel and Ukraine as well as fears over US commitment to defence if former President Donald Trump is re-elected.

    However, the news from the Russian prison service that Navalny had passed away on a stroll at an Arctic prison colony had shocked them. In order to allow Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's wife, to speak, the organizers went against the plan.

    A standing ovation greeted Navalnaya as she entered the stage. "I thought for a long time if I should come out here or immediately fly to my children," she remarked. "However, I then considered what Alexei would do in my position. And he would undoubtedly be there here, on this stage."

    Navalnaya stated that she was unsure of whom to trust in the Russian government. "We cannot believe Putin’s government. They are lying constantly. But if this is true, I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband."

    Additionally, US Vice President Kamala Harris stated during the conference that Navalny's death, if verified, would be another illustration of Putin's violence. "Whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible." A meeting took place between Navalnaya and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Munich Security Conference.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New York fraud case: Donald Trump ordered to pay $354 million fine, millions more in interest

    New York fraud case: Donald Trump ordered to pay $354 million fine, millions more in interest

    Alexei Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin critic's last X post sheds light into Russia's 'harshest' prison system snt

    Alexei Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin critic's last X post sheds light into Russia's 'harshest' prison system

    They are lying Alexei Navalny's wife after Russia shares news of Putin critic's death in prison (WATCH) snt

    'They are lying...' Alexei Navalny's wife after Russia shares news of Putin critic's death in prison (WATCH)

    Did Putin poison Navalny behind bars? Suspicions over sudden death rise as nerve agent incident recalled avv

    Did Putin poison Navalny behind bars? Suspicions over sudden death rise as nerve agent incident recalled

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil AJR

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil: Reports

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani glammed up for pre-wedding festivities? Here's what they wore RKK

    Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani share pre-wedding festivities outfits

    Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers intent

    'Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers' intent (WATCH)

    Wild animal attack in Kerala: Residents protest against forest department in Wayanad; jeeps damaged rkn

    Wild animal attack in Kerala: Residents protest against forest department in Wayanad; jeeps damaged

    WhatsApp update THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon