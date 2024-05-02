Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thai politician's caught by husband having affair with adopted monk son, scandalous video rocks nation (WATCH)

    The news of a female politician in Thailand has ignited widespread debate on social media, following reports of her alleged involvement in an affair with her adopted son, who is a monk.

    First Published May 2, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The news of a female politician in Thailand has ignited widespread debate on social media, following reports of her alleged involvement in an affair with her adopted son. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 45-year-old Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was reportedly discovered in a compromising situation with her 24-year-old adopted son, Phra Maha, who is also a monk. Choeiwadkoh's husband, identified as Ti, reportedly caught them in bed after driving for five hours, prompted by suspicions about his wife's relationship with the monk.

    The couple had adopted Phra Maha from a temple just last year, with Choeiwadkoh expressing pity for him. Following the scandal, the monk is said to be on the run, as per SCMP's report.

    The revelation has sent shockwaves across social media platforms in Thailand and neighboring countries, sparking intense discussions and reactions.

    "This revelation is truly astonishing, brimming with a plethora of dramatic elements. It almost seems too fantastical to be real. The intricacies of the affluent are indeed captivating yet tumultuous," remarked one user on X.

    "Imagine, a 64-year-old husband, a 45-year-old wife, and a 24-year-old adopted son who is a monk? It's a bewildering situation, bordering on the lines of maintaining a boy-toy rather than genuine adoption. Even the most daring dramas would shy away from scripting such chaos," voiced another observer.

    Meanwhile, circulating on various social media platforms is a video purportedly recorded by Ti, capturing the confrontation with Choeiwadkoh. In the footage, he questions her happiness alongside Phra Maha. Choeiwadkoh vehemently defends herself, asserting their interaction was purely conversational, devoid of any sexual intimacy.

    Similarly, Phra Maha maintains his innocence, asserting, "Nothing untoward occurred," as reported by SCMP.

    Choeiwadkoh, a well-known figure in Sukhothai, a central province of Thailand, holds a prominent position as the president of a local chamber of commerce. Her political affiliation lies with the Democrat Party, having joined its ranks in March of the previous year.

    However, her career has hit a roadblock as the party has taken decisive action following the scandal. Choeiwadkoh has been suspended from her duties within the party pending a thorough investigation into the controversy surrounding her affair with her adopted son, Phra Maha, the monk.

