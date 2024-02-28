Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification

In a groundbreaking legal move, the Texas Attorney General initiates legal action against Pornhub's parent company, alleging a failure to verify users' ages and raising concerns about potential implications for online content regulation in the context of the latest law.

The Texas Attorney General has taken PornHub's parent company Aylo to the state court for non-compliance to state law. The US’ biggest state passed Texas House Bill 1181 last year for the protection of minors in the world of digital media. The act states mandatory age verification through a government ID or license before entering any website having explicit content.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has revealed that PornHub and other Aylo group's Adult content websites such as RedTube, and YouPorn have not complied with the law of Texas House Bill 1181. Aylo group has not yet implemented the age verification mandate. Many other US states such as Utah, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia have a similar mandatory age verification law.

Ken Paxton said, “AYLO GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.’s and AYLO USA, INCORPORATED’s publication or distribution of sexual material harmful to minors on the internet without implementing the reasonable age verification methods required by Chapter 129B harms, and continues to harm, Texas children and adolescents.

Instead of abiding by Texas law requiring purveyors of obscene sexual material to institute age verification systems, the company immediately presents minors who access their websites with pornographic content. I look forward to holding any company accountable that violates our age verification laws.

The Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit carries pay up to $1,600,000 and an extra $10,000 per day, from mid-September of last year to the date of the filing of the suit against Aylo. If found guilty by the Texas Court, Aylo could be handed a stringent punishment first in the context of adult content media.