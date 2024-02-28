Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification

    In a groundbreaking legal move, the Texas Attorney General initiates legal action against Pornhub's parent company, alleging a failure to verify users' ages and raising concerns about potential implications for online content regulation in the context of the latest law.

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    The Texas Attorney General has taken PornHub's parent company Aylo to the state court for non-compliance to state law. The US’ biggest state passed Texas House Bill 1181 last year for the protection of minors in the world of digital media. The act states mandatory age verification through a government ID or license before entering any website having explicit content.

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has revealed that PornHub and other Aylo group's Adult content websites such as RedTube, and YouPorn have not complied with the law of Texas House Bill 1181. Aylo group has not yet implemented the age verification mandate. Many other US states such as Utah, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia have a similar mandatory age verification law.

    Ken Paxton said, “AYLO GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.’s and AYLO USA, INCORPORATED’s publication or distribution of sexual material harmful to minors on the internet without implementing the reasonable age verification methods required by Chapter 129B harms, and continues to harm, Texas children and adolescents.

    Instead of abiding by Texas law requiring purveyors of obscene sexual material to institute age verification systems, the company immediately presents minors who access their websites with pornographic content. I look forward to holding any company accountable that violates our age verification laws.

    The Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit carries pay up to $1,600,000 and an extra $10,000 per day, from mid-September of last year to the date of the filing of the suit against Aylo. If found guilty by the Texas Court, Aylo could be handed a stringent punishment first in the context of adult content media.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    UAE: First NEET medical entrance exam centre for Indian students announced for this year; Check anr

    UAE: First NEET medical entrance exam centre for Indian students announced for this year; Check

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise avv

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails anr

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024 avv

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark

    WATCH: Alanna Panday reveals she is pregnant, shares maternity video RKK

    WATCH: Alanna Panday reveals she is pregnant, shares maternity video

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years? AJR

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years?

    Football Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash osf

    Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon