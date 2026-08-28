A US-based vinyl wrapping company gave a Tesla Cybertruck a makeover inspired by traditional Indian truck art. The futuristic vehicle was adorned with vibrant colors, decorative patterns, and the Hindi phrase “Dekho, magar pyaar se.”

A Tesla Cybertruck has received an unexpected Indian makeover in the US, and the striking transformation has left social media users entertained. A US-based vinyl wrapping company gave the futuristic electric vehicle a colourful new identity inspired by traditional Indian truck art, turning the angular Cybertruck into something that looks ready to hit an Indian highway.

The unusual makeover was carried out by Original Global Graphics, a US vinyl wrapping company that shared a video of the transformation on Instagram. The clip captures the vehicle owner arriving at the garage and seeing his Cybertruck after the work was completed. Instead of its familiar minimalist, futuristic appearance, the vehicle was covered in vibrant colours, decorative patterns and artwork inspired by the elaborate designs commonly seen on Indian trucks.

Check the viral video here:

Cybertruck gets an unmistakable desi touch

One of the most eye-catching additions appears on the front of the vehicle, where the phrase “Dekho, magar pyaar se” is prominently displayed. The phrase translates to “Take a look, but with love” and gives the futuristic Tesla a distinctly Indian roadside-truck aesthetic.

The sides of the Cybertruck feature colourful patterns and traditional truck-art-inspired elements, creating a striking contrast with the vehicle's original metallic, futuristic styling. The makeover combines the Cybertruck's unconventional shape with a visual style traditionally associated with Indian commercial vehicles.

The video also focuses on the owner's reaction. He walks into the garage and stops to take a closer look at the transformed vehicle, seeing the completed design for the first time. The company described the project as making his dream come true.

Internet reacts to viral Cybertruck makeover

The unusual combination of futuristic Tesla design and colourful Indian truck art quickly caught the attention of viewers online. Some commenters praised the wrapping work, while others joked about what could have made the transformation even more authentically Indian.

One viewer, despite admitting they were not a fan of Cybertrucks, said they genuinely loved this particular makeover. Another commenter pointed out that the vehicle was missing the iconic Indian truck phrase “Horn OK Please”, suggesting that adding it would have completed the desi look.

Others were equally impressed by the craftsmanship, with one commenter describing how the company had transformed the otherwise “garage truck” into a masterpiece.

The viral video has therefore turned a Tesla Cybertruck into an unusual fusion of American futuristic automotive design and India's colourful truck-art culture. The makeover's bold colours, traditional motifs and desi lettering have given the electric pickup a personality far removed from its original minimalist appearance.