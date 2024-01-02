Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Terrifying! Twitch streamer's live experience of 7.5 magnitude Japan earthquake goes viral (WATCH)

    A Twitch streamer captured the live experience of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that rocked Japan on Monday, providing a unique and firsthand perspective of the terrifying event.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Japan faced a catastrophic event on New Year's Day as a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu. The seismic activity resulted in widespread destruction, claiming at least 48 lives and causing significant damage to infrastructure. Additionally, the earthquake triggered tsunami waves, fires, and landslides, adding to the challenges faced by local authorities and rescue teams.

    Japanese rescuers faced a daunting task as they navigated powerful aftershocks and the destruction left in the wake of the earthquake. The Noto Peninsula, particularly affected, witnessed houses flattened, fishing boats sunk, and highways devastated by landslides. Aerial footage highlighted the scale of destruction, with a seven-storey commercial building collapsing in the old market area of Wajima, complicating rescue efforts.

    The earthquake left thousands without power and running water, compounding the difficulties for affected communities. Temperatures dropped to freezing overnight, further intensifying the challenges faced by those impacted. Local authorities reported extensive damage, including casualties, building collapses, and widespread fires.

    As the nation grappled with the aftermath, personal stories emerged, offering a glimpse into the human impact of the disaster. A Twitch streamer captured the live experience of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake, providing a unique and firsthand perspective of the terrifying event. The viral video on X, formerly Twitter, features a woman experiencing the tremors real-time. Soon she receives an alert on her phone with regards to the earthquake and evacuates the premises immediately.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged the extensive damage and casualties, emphasizing the need for urgent search and rescue operations. Evacuations were ordered for over 62,000 people, with a military base accommodating around 1,000 evacuees. The situation remains critical, with rescue teams working against time to locate survivors amid the rubble.

    The earthquake disrupted transportation networks, with suspended bullet trains leaving around 1,400 passengers stranded. Local express trains were also affected, leaving nearly 1,000 people stuck for almost 24 hours. The damaged airport in Noto left approximately 500 people stranded, illustrating the widespread impact on travel infrastructure.

    China, the United States, and other countries expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquake. The international community stands in solidarity with Japan during this challenging time. The earthquake serves as a poignant reminder of the country's vulnerability to seismic activity, with memories of the 2011 undersea quake and subsequent tsunami still fresh.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
