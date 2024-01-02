Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chaos on Tokyo runway: Hundreds flee burning Japan Airlines plane; terrifying in-flight video goes viral

    The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, though early reports suggest that Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a Japan Airlines airplane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, as depicted in alarming television footage. The images broadcasted by NHK and other local television channels captured the aircraft moving swiftly along the runway before an explosion of vivid orange flames erupted from beneath it. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, though early reports suggest that Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport.

    Amidst the chaos, approximately 379 passengers were urgently evacuated from the stricken aircraft following the collision at the airport. The distressing scenes on television showed flames emanating from the windows of the plane, with its nose on the ground, while rescue workers sprayed it with firefighting equipment. Additionally, burning debris scattered across the runway added to the intensity of the situation.

    Meanwhile, shocking in-flight footage surfaced as passengers document the terrifying moment a Japan Airlines plane catches fire on a Tokyo airport runway and the chaos that unfolded thereafter.

    As emergency responders swiftly worked to control the fire and ensure the safety of those on board, questions regarding the precise circumstances leading to the collision and subsequent fire remain unanswered. Investigations into the incident are underway, and authorities are expected to provide more clarity on the cause and the extent of the damage. This event serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of aviation safety protocols and emergency response preparedness in averting potentially catastrophic outcomes in air travel.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
