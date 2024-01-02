Devastation in Japan's Wajima, Ishikawa: Aerial footage reveals aftermath of 7.5 magnitude earthquake (WATCH)

Aerial videos depict the devastation of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, with houses and shops reduced to rubble following a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day.

A devastating earthquake struck the central coast of Japan on New Year's Day, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 30 people. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has issued a warning, acknowledging the widespread damage and anticipating a potential increase in casualties. The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7.6, occurred on Monday afternoon near the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. This seismic event prompted Japan's first major tsunami warning since the catastrophic March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which claimed the lives of approximately 18,500 people in the northeastern region.

During a statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kishida confirmed the occurrence of extensive damage. Buildings have collapsed, and fires have been triggered by the quake, indicating the severity of the situation. Casualties were “numerous” the Japan PM said, adding that it would be a “race against time” to rescue victims.

Rescue operations are facing challenges due to impaired roads, making it difficult for authorities to fully evaluate the aftermath of the earthquake along the central Japan coast. The damaged infrastructure hampers the assessment of the complete extent of the fallout.

Officials have cautioned residents in specific areas to avoid returning to their homes due to the ongoing risk of additional powerful earthquakes. Ishikawa prefecture continues to experience aftershocks, contributing to the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

Despite the initial tsunami warning being downgraded, it was lifted on Tuesday morning, providing some relief amid the continued efforts to address the aftermath of the disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Office noted that the country has experienced a total of 155 earthquakes since the initial tremor on Monday, reflecting the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

A tsunami with a minimum height of 1.2 meters (4 feet) struck Wajima, causing significant damage. Aerial news footage captured the aftermath, revealing the devastation caused by a major fire that led to the collapse of a seven-storey building at the port.

The fire swept through a line of houses, prompting evacuations in the darkness. Residents were seen leaving the area, some wrapped in blankets, while others carried infants, highlighting the urgent and challenging situation faced by the community.

Approximately 100,000 individuals from nine prefectures were evacuated, seeking refuge overnight in sports halls and school gymnasiums, commonly designated as emergency evacuation centers in Japan.

Early on Tuesday morning, nearly 33,000 households in Ishikawa prefecture remained without power, as reported on Hokuriku Electric Power’s website. NHK indicated that a majority of areas in the northern Noto Peninsula were also facing water shortages.

In response to the disaster, the Imperial Household Agency canceled the anticipated New Year's appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Japan's allies have conveyed their concern over the disaster and expressed their readiness to provide assistance.

“As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered condolences along with assistance. United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that he is closely monitoring developments, expressing his thoughts for all those affected by the earthquakes in Japan and acknowledging the significant damage caused.