    Suspect gunman in California mass shooting kills self inside van: Police

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that officers tracked a wanted van, and when they approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van. The man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police said.

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    The suspect, wanted for the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, during the Lunar New Year, shot himself, and his body was found in the van he used to flee, said police in Los Angeles on Sunday. A mass shooting at a dance club in California killed ten people and injured at least ten more. 

     

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that officers tracked a wanted van, and when they approached, they heard one gunshot within the van. The man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police said.

    Additionally, the cops said the man, identified as Huu Can Tran (72) and police said no other suspects are at large. The motive for the attack was unknown, said officer Luna.

    Previously, police said that an Asian male opened fire at a dance venue in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Officials had also released photographs and a description of the 'homicide suspect.' Following the LA County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is an 'Asian male adult' dressed in a black leather jacket, beanie, and glasses. He should be considered 'armed and dangerous.'

    As the country witnessed the deadliest shooting since a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, killed 22 people at an elementary school on May 24, last year, US President Joe Biden ordered that the US flag be lowered in honour of the victims of the California shooting. As a 'mark of respect for the victims' in Monterey Park, Biden announced that the US flag will be flown at half-mast at the White House and all public buildings and grounds until sunset on January 26.

    Biden had previously tweeted that he and his wife, Jill, were 'praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park' and said he is closely monitoring the situation. 

    Captain Andrew Meyers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that deputies responded to emergency calls at 10:20 pm on Saturday and saw people spilling out of the dance club's building.

    Gun violence is a major issue in the United States, with many incidents of gun violence. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 43,000 such episodes occured in the United States in 2020, resulting in over 110,000 deaths, which include murders, mass shootings, and suicides. 

