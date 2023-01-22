At least 10 dead, several injured in mass shooting at Chinese New Year event in California: Report

The shooting took place around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, reports said. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

In a tragic incident, several people have died in a mass shooting at a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. According to reports, the police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park with multiple casualities.

The shooting took place around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, reports said. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Also read: Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday, check out his post; Twitterati can't keep calm

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

It can be seen that gun violence is a major issue in the United States. The incidents of gun violence occur frequently across the country. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were over 43,000 incidents of gun violence in the United States, resulting in over 110,000 deaths.

Also read: Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand; Know all about him

This includes incidents of mass shootings, homicides, and suicides.

It is also said that the causes of gun violence in the US are complex and multifaceted. Some factors that have been identified as contributing to the problem include easy access to firearms, a lack of comprehensive background checks and regulations, and social and economic factors such as poverty, racism, and mental illness.