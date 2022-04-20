Spine-chilling video shows a woman fainting and falling under a train; watch

A woman fell into the gap while a train was allowing down at the platform. The video captured the horrific moment.

A hair-raising incident emerged on social media and went viral. The horrifying episode of a women falling in the gaps of a train slowing down at the platform took place on March 29 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the whole act was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

In the video, a woman identified as Candela can be seen standing on the railway station platform and struggling as she begins to faint. Moments later, she comes forward with in a semi-unconscious state and falls into the platform gap as the train slows down.

The commuters waiting on the platform witnessed the incident and were stunned as the woman fell between the train coaches. The incident was nothing short of a miracle. Fortunately, the woman survived despite after falling under a running train. A report suggested that the woman was pulled to safety by the passengers present at the station.

She has also been seen lying down on the platform. In an ambulance she was rushed to the Buenos Aires hospital and was reportedly discharged after undergoing treatment there.

In an interview with a news channel, the woman said she doesn’t know how she survived. Candela felt that she had been reborn after surviving the accident. Watch the video.

Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch