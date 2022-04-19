Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    An Instagram video shows a robot with Albert Einstein's face and hairstyle smiling uniquely has emerged on social media. 

    Albert Einstein's look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    We all know that Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist and recognised as one of the greatest physicists of the world. Einstein is famous for inventing the theory of relativity and also delivered significant contributions to the development of the idea of quantum mechanics.

    When it comes to building human-like devices, Albert Einstein’s robots have consistently topped the list. With the support of advanced technology, Albert Einstein's robots have been assembled multiple times in the past. One such video of a robot whose face is similar to that of Albert Einstein has gone viral. This video was posted on Instagram by an account called 'makeupshall.' The Instagram handle also published some makeup hacks and beauty tips on their account.

    The video we have mentioned shows a robot that precisely looks like Albert Einstein. The robot also nods its head, winks and even smiles while doing a tongue-out gesture. Undoubtedly, the robot mannerism reminds us of the renowned scientist. However, netizens had mixed opinions about the Albert Einstein robot and its expressions. 

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 61000 likes and several comments. A few social media users found this video mysterious, while many others found it impolite to the heritage of Albert Einstein.  A user wrote, "This gonna give someone a serious heart attack." Another commented, "Picture this in your living room at 01:02." Take a look.

    Also Read: People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

    Also Read: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video - gps

    Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video-tgy

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised-tgy

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here's how the heard saves it; watch - gps

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch - gps

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree Verma delighted too-ayh

    IPL 2022: Chahal's hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree delighted too

    Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28 Know time specifications and all about it gcw

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28; Know time, specifications and all about it

    EMIs for borrowers to surge as State Bank of India hikes lending rates-dnm

    EMIs for borrowers to surge as State Bank of India hikes lending rates

    Jahangirpuri violence: Criminal conspiracy, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Criminal conspiracy’, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon