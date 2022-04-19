Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

We all know that Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist and recognised as one of the greatest physicists of the world. Einstein is famous for inventing the theory of relativity and also delivered significant contributions to the development of the idea of quantum mechanics.

When it comes to building human-like devices, Albert Einstein’s robots have consistently topped the list. With the support of advanced technology, Albert Einstein's robots have been assembled multiple times in the past. One such video of a robot whose face is similar to that of Albert Einstein has gone viral. This video was posted on Instagram by an account called 'makeupshall.' The Instagram handle also published some makeup hacks and beauty tips on their account.

The video we have mentioned shows a robot that precisely looks like Albert Einstein. The robot also nods its head, winks and even smiles while doing a tongue-out gesture. Undoubtedly, the robot mannerism reminds us of the renowned scientist. However, netizens had mixed opinions about the Albert Einstein robot and its expressions.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 61000 likes and several comments. A few social media users found this video mysterious, while many others found it impolite to the heritage of Albert Einstein. A user wrote, "This gonna give someone a serious heart attack." Another commented, "Picture this in your living room at 01:02." Take a look.

