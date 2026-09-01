A driver from Kerala was brutally attacked in Saudi Arabia by men who hired his cab pretending to be passengers. They beat him up badly, stole his money and car, and left him on the roadside. Shameer, who is from Kayamkulam, is now in the hospital with serious injuries. The Saudi police have launched an investigation.

A driver from Kerala is recovering in a Riyadh hospital after being brutally attacked by a gang that posed as passengers. The attackers left Shameer, a native of Kayamkulam, with serious injuries all over his body, and made off with his money and vehicle.

The incident happened after four men, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, hired Shameer's cab from Batha. Instead of going to a destination, they directed him to a deserted area near Exit 18. There, they viciously attacked him until he was unconscious. The gang then stole his cash and car, dumped him on the roadside, and fled the scene.

Food Safety: Bengaluru Woman Finds Live Caterpillar in Cafe Food, Owner Apologises!

Police on patrol found Shameer in a critical condition and immediately rushed him to a hospital. Doctors said he has severe injuries to his head, jaw, and leg. His entire body is covered in bruises from the assault.

Kochi: Man Posed As Food Delivery Agent To Sell Liquor On Dry Days! Read On

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Batha, but it had been stripped of its four tyres and battery.

Shameer is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Members of the Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF) Riyadh Region's welfare wing, including Nisar Anchal, Mubashir Sakhafi, Haneefa Master, and Sabu Siddique, visited him. They have assessed his condition and assured him of all necessary support.

Efforts are now underway to complete the required procedures with his sponsor to send Shameer back to India for further medical care. The ICF Riyadh Region has announced that it will cover the cost of his flight ticket. Meanwhile, the Saudi police are investigating the robbery and assault.