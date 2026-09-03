In Kuwait, a 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after his 27-year-old friend shot him in the eye with an airgun. The incident happened when the boy was riding a horse.

Kuwait City: A prank among friends took a serious turn in a desert area opposite Al Mutlaa, leaving a 15-year-old boy with a severe eye injury. According to local media reports citing security sources, a 27-year-old man shot the teenager with an airgun while he was riding a horse.

The boy's father reported the incident, which took place in the early morning, to the police. He also provided a medical report showing the extent of his son's injuries.

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The injured boy told the police that the accused pointed the airgun at him during the horse ride and asked, 'Should I shoot you?'. The boy said he thought it was a joke and replied, 'You won't do that.' Right after he said this, the man fired the gun. The pellet hit the boy directly in the eye.

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The Public Prosecution has now filed a case. They have asked the Criminal Investigation Department to look into the matter properly and submit a detailed report. The Forensic Medicine department will also assess how serious the boy's injury is.