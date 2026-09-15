Saudi Arabia briefly issued danger alerts in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif and other areas on Tuesday after recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces. The warnings followed missile and drone strikes from Yemen that injured 13 civilians and damaged homes and vehicles, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Authorities later lifted the alerts.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued brief warnings on Tuesday over possible danger in parts of the kingdom, including Mecca, Jeddah and Taif, following attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces in recent days. Alerts were sent through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform and were later lifted after authorities said the danger had passed.

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Where were the alerts issued?

Warnings were issued for Jeddah Governorate, Taif Governorate, Abha, Jazan Province, AlUla Governorate and Yanbu. The alert in Mecca was the first reported there since the regional conflict began.

Residents were asked to remain calm, follow official instructions and move to the nearest safe location. Recipients were told to stay indoors and keep away from windows, doors, balconies and rooftops until the warnings were lifted.

The alerts came a day after ballistic missile and drone attacks launched from Yemen injured 13 people in southern Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis.

13 civilians injured in attacks

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the September 14 attacks targeted civilian objects in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif. He said 13 civilians were injured, while seven homes and two vehicles were damaged.

The Houthis said on Monday that they had carried out a military operation deep inside Saudi territory, targeting a military airbase in Khamis Mushait. The group said the strikes targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots, calling them retaliation for airstrikes in Yemen.

Al-Maliki said the coalition would take necessary measures to deter further attacks and protect Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Tensions rise after ceasefire collapse

The escalation comes amid renewed security tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis after a UN-brokered ceasefire collapsed in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is also facing pressure on its energy infrastructure. An aerial attack last week knocked the kingdom’s east-west oil pipeline offline. That attack, however, was attributed to Iran-backed militias in Iraq rather than the Houthis.

Saudi Civil Defence later said the danger had passed in affected areas. Authorities urged residents to continue following official instructions and avoid gatherings.