Australian High Commissioner Philip Green highlighted India-Australia cooperation potential in addressing hearing loss. Visiting the 'I Can Hear Foundation', he praised cochlear implant technology and stressed the importance of early detection and support.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Tuesday highlighted the potential for India-Australia cooperation in addressing hearing loss, saying technology such as cochlear implants can transform the lives of children with profound hearing disabilities.

During his visit to the 'I Can Hear Foundation', Green praised the work being done to help people with hearing loss and said advances in medical technology have opened up significant opportunities for children to lead normal lives when hearing loss is detected early.

“It’s really inspirational to be here at the I Can Hear Foundation, and to see the way in which people’s lives can be transformed if they have the benefit of a hearing implant,” Green said.

Early Detection and Support Systems Crucial

Highlighting the importance of early detection, the Australian envoy said newborn hearing screening and timely intervention can play a crucial role in ensuring children benefit fully from cochlear implants. He also underlined the importance of strengthening support systems, including audiologists, parents and rehabilitation programmes, so that children can effectively use cochlear implants after receiving them.

A Call for Collaborative Action

Green said there is an opportunity for governments, communities and organisations in India and Australia to work together to expand access to such life-changing technologies.

“My message today: governments of India, but also those with the capacity to support young people to be able to hear, just like the rest of us,” he said.

“This is something we can fix if people are prepared to put resources behind it,” Green added.

Visit Reinforces Bilateral Ties

The High Commissioner during his visit saw firsthand the Foundation's work in supporting children with hearing loss through early identification, Australian-made Cochlear implants, and comprehensive rehabilitation services. Green’s visit to the foundation comes as India and Australia continue to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, including healthcare, education, technology and people-to-people ties. (ANI)