Australian High Commissioner Philip Green visited the I Can Hear Foundation in New Delhi, observing how Australian-developed Cochlear implants are helping children with hearing loss communicate and participate more fully in everyday life.

'Inspiring to see life-changing impact': Australian Envoy “It’s inspiring to see the life-changing impact that Cochlear implant technology is having on children and families. The work of the I Can Hear Foundation highlights how innovation, clinical expertise and compassionate support can come together to create new opportunities for children with hearing loss. For many families, access to hearing solutions is about far more than sound. It is about communication, education, independence and the ability to participate fully in society. Australia is proud of its connection to hearing innovation through Australian company Cochlear, whose technology is helping many children in India connect with the world around them. Meeting beneficiaries and hearing their stories was a powerful reminder of how early intervention and ongoing support can transform lives and unlock a child's full potential," the Australian envoy said. Foundation Grateful for Support to Amplify Cause Meanwhile, Dr Neevita Narayan (Audiologist) and Dr Ameet Kishore (ENT Surgeon), Co-Founders of I Can Hear Foundation, said, “We’re extremely grateful to High Commissioner Philip Green for visiting the ICHF facility today. Hearing loss is a very common, but unfortunately hidden disability. There are numerous challenges that result in delayed diagnosis and timely treatment of hearing loss in our country. This results in significant educational, social, psychological and economic impact on the individuals and their families. The ‘I Can Hear Foundation’ has been working in this space for the last decade - right from building awareness, ensuring early diagnosis and intervention, providing hearing aids and cochlear implants and supporting families in their hearing journey. This visit by the High Commissioner will go a long way in supporting this cause. Our team, the children and their families are extremely grateful that their voices will be heard louder than before." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Tuesday visited the I Can Hear Foundation’s SpHear Clinic in New Delhi, highlighting how Australian hearing technology is helping children with hearing loss in India hear, communicate and participate more fully in everyday life.The visit, ahead of the International Week of Deaf People (21-27 September) and the International Day of Sign Languages (23 September), showcased the impact of Australian-developed Cochlear implants and the Foundation's work in early detection, intervention and rehabilitation for children with hearing loss, the Australian High Commission stated.During the visit, High Commissioner Green met children and individuals who have benefited from the Foundation’s work and observed demonstrations of Cochlear implant mapping and rehabilitation services. He also heard directly from beneficiaries, including Tanya Rampal, about how access to hearing technology and ongoing support has made a difference to her life.The I Can Hear Foundation combines advanced technology, specialist clinical care and long-term rehabilitation support. Through its work, the Foundation has helped many children gain access to life-changing hearing solutions and the skills needed to thrive in their everyday lives.The visit underscored the real-world impact of Australian innovation in healthcare and the contribution of Australian hearing technology to improving outcomes for children and families in India, the High Commission noted.“It’s inspiring to see the life-changing impact that Cochlear implant technology is having on children and families. The work of the I Can Hear Foundation highlights how innovation, clinical expertise and compassionate support can come together to create new opportunities for children with hearing loss. For many families, access to hearing solutions is about far more than sound. It is about communication, education, independence and the ability to participate fully in society. Australia is proud of its connection to hearing innovation through Australian company Cochlear, whose technology is helping many children in India connect with the world around them. Meeting beneficiaries and hearing their stories was a powerful reminder of how early intervention and ongoing support can transform lives and unlock a child's full potential," the Australian envoy said.Meanwhile, Dr Neevita Narayan (Audiologist) and Dr Ameet Kishore (ENT Surgeon), Co-Founders of I Can Hear Foundation, said, “We’re extremely grateful to High Commissioner Philip Green for visiting the ICHF facility today. Hearing loss is a very common, but unfortunately hidden disability. There are numerous challenges that result in delayed diagnosis and timely treatment of hearing loss in our country. This results in significant educational, social, psychological and economic impact on the individuals and their families. The ‘I Can Hear Foundation’ has been working in this space for the last decade - right from building awareness, ensuring early diagnosis and intervention, providing hearing aids and cochlear implants and supporting families in their hearing journey. This visit by the High Commissioner will go a long way in supporting this cause. Our team, the children and their families are extremely grateful that their voices will be heard louder than before." (ANI)