    Rwanda horror! Man invites prostitutes home to kill, buries 14 victims in kitchen; check details

    The suspect had previously been arrested in July on charges of robbery, rape, and other offenses; however, he was granted bail due to a lack of conclusive evidence, as reported by local media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    In a chilling and gruesome discovery, more than 10 bodies were found buried in the kitchen of a rented home in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested, and police suspect him to be a serial killer who lured his victims from local bars to his residence in a Kigali suburb.

    While local media initially reported the discovery of over 10 bodies, an anonymous source within the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) revealed that the actual count thus far stands at 14 victims. RIB's spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, refrained from confirming a specific number, emphasizing that forensic investigations would determine the final tally.

    The suspect had previously been arrested in July on charges of robbery, rape, and other offenses; however, he was granted bail due to a lack of conclusive evidence, as reported by local media. Nevertheless, ongoing investigations persisted, leading to his rearrest on Tuesday and a subsequent search of his residence. It was during this search that authorities uncovered the gruesome sight of bodies in a pit within his kitchen.

    The RIB source disclosed that the suspect admitted to acquiring knowledge of killing techniques from studying famous serial killers. Additionally, he confessed to dissolving some of his victims in acid. His modus operandi involved meticulously studying potential victims, followed by stalking and selecting those less likely to have close family or friends to look out for them.

    According to Murangira, preliminary investigations have revealed that the victims include both males and females. The suspect's method involved enticing his victims, often prostitutes, to his residence. There, he would rob them of their belongings, including phones, before strangling them to death and burying their remains in a pit he had dug within the kitchen of his rented house.

