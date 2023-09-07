Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral

    The article discusses the severe flooding in Istanbul, Turkey, caused by rainstorms, resulting in casualties and extensive damage, along with similar flooding in Southeast Europe.

    WATCH Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Dramatic videos depicting torrents of water inundating streets in Istanbul, Turkey, have gained significant traction on social media. This deluge resulted from rainstorms that triggered extensive flooding, claiming the lives of seven individuals, according to the Reuters news agency. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya assured ongoing search and rescue operations and pledged financial assistance to families affected by the floods. Istanbul's governor's office reported an astonishing 125 kilograms per square meter of rainfall in less than six hours, equivalent to the city's typical monthly rainfall for September.

    The video clips vividly showcased the heavy downpours, leading to numerous vehicles floating in the submerged streets of Istanbul's northern districts.

    The governor's office confirmed that arrangements had been made to provide shelter for those affected in public guesthouses and facilities, as reported by Daily Sabah. They also mentioned receiving nearly 1,150 flood notifications from 112 emergency call centers and an additional 2,540 flood reports from municipalities. Multiple response teams, including the AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), the fire brigade, the ISKI (Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration), and municipal rescue teams, are tirelessly working to address these reports. Additionally, law enforcement, the gendarmerie, and healthcare units are providing comprehensive support to these ongoing efforts.

    These heavy rains followed a particularly dry summer, which led to the water reservoirs in the city, home to 16 million people, falling to their lowest levels in nine years.

    Moreover, torrential rain has also caused unprecedented flooding in Southeast Europe, resulting in infrastructure damage and evacuation efforts. Central Greece experienced two fatalities due to torrential rain flooding homes and businesses on Wednesday, while two lives were lost in Bulgaria's Black Sea region due to flooding on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
