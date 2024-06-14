BREAKING: Russia's Putin promises 'immediate' ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops, drops NATO bid (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday an immediate ceasefire offer for Ukraine, contingent upon Kyiv withdrawing troops from the four occupied Ukrainian regions and abandoning plans to join the NATO.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promises immediate ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops, drops NATO bid
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday an immediate ceasefire offer for Ukraine, contingent upon Kyiv withdrawing troops from the four occupied Ukrainian regions and abandoning plans to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as reported by AP.

    “Conditions are very simple. Ukrainian forces must be completely withdrawn from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Important to note: from all territories of these regions within their administrative borders which existed upon their accession to Ukraine” the Russian leader was quoted as saying in a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

    Also read: G7 Summit: PM Modi meets President Zelenskyy amidst Ukraine-Russia conflict, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    "As soon as Kyiv says they're ready for such decision and start real withdrawal of forces from these regions and official declare rejection of plans to join NATO, from our side, immediately, literally the same minute, will come an order to stop the fire and start negotiations. We will do it immediately. Obviously, we will guarantee the uninterrupted and safe withdrawal of Ukrainian forces," Putin added.

    His statement coincided with the ongoing G7 summit in Italy, where leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathered.

    The 71-year-old Russian leader addressed the impending summit in Switzerland, where over 90 countries and organizations will convene to explore pathways to peace in Ukraine, amid ongoing conflict since 2022.

    Russia has not been invited and has dismissed the gathering as a ‘waste of time’.

    Currently, Russia holds nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory as the conflict enters its third year. Kyiv insists that peace hinges solely on the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

    Earlier in the day, Putin clarified that Russia's military maneuvers toward Kyiv two years ago aimed to pressure Ukraine into a peace agreement, with no intention of storming the capital.

    Ukraine and Western nations allege that Russia aimed to seize Kyiv and install pro-Russian leaders, but faced strong resistance and was repelled.

    On June 8, Putin explicitly stated that he would not resort to nuclear weapons to achieve victory in the Ukrainian conflict.

    “The use is possible in an exceptional case - in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. I don't think that such a case has come. There is no such need,” Reuters had quoted the Russian leader as saying.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
