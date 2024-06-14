G7 Summit: PM Modi meets President Zelenskyy amidst Ukraine-Russia conflict, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. In a video shared on X, the two leaders can be seen sharing a warm hug before carrying out bilateral discussions.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy reportedly briefed PM Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This meeting follows their previous encounter on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

The meeting is significant as Zelenskyy has urged India to participate in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland to help halt the Russian offensive.

India has consistently advocated that dialogue and diplomacy are the best ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly pressed PM Modi to attend the peace summit, but Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra did not clarify whether the Prime Minister would join. In the last press briefing, Kwatra stated, "Will be happy to share information (on PM's attendance at the peace summit)."

PM Modi's meeting with Zelenskyy took place after he held bilateral talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Group of Seven, known as the G7 Summit, commenced on Thursday at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Key world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were in full attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited by his Italian counterpart Meloni, arrived on Friday morning with a high-profile delegation. This marks PM Modi's first overseas trip in his 'historic' third term.

Deliberations on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The G7 Summit commenced with a pivotal agreement reached on Thursday: a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets as collateral, underscoring robust international support for Kyiv amid significant geopolitical shifts in Europe. The summit also addressed pressing issues such as the conflict in Gaza and China's industrial policies. Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff to address a G7 summit, adding moral authority to the proceedings.

The US-led proposal entails creating a substantial loan to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, using interest from frozen assets of Russia's central bank, predominantly held within the EU, as backing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the message this sends to Ukraine, pledging enduring support in its fight for freedom. She further underscored its significance as a deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced nonmilitary aid worth up to £242 million ($310 million) for Ukraine, alongside fresh sanctions targeting suppliers of military support to Russia from China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. The US echoed this resolve by expanding sanctions to include Chinese firms aiding Russia's military efforts.

Switzerland will host a summit this weekend, aiming to advance peace efforts in Ukraine despite Russia's absence. While Russia's eventual participation is hoped for, Ukrainian leaders view this gathering as a symbolic show of resilience and international solidarity, aligned with a 10-point peace initiative proposed by President Zelenskyy in late 2022.

India's participation in peace talks remains uncertain due to its historical ties with Russia and the personal rapport between PM Modi and Putin. PM Modi had previously emphasized to Putin that the current era should not be defined by warfare, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

