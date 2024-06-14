Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    G7 Summit: PM Modi meets President Zelenskyy amidst Ukraine-Russia conflict, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

    G7 Summit: PM Modi meets President Zelenskyy amidst Ukraine-Russia conflict, duo exchange hugs (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. In a video shared on X, the two leaders can be seen sharing a warm hug before carrying out bilateral discussions.

    During their meeting, Zelenskyy reportedly briefed PM Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This meeting follows their previous encounter on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

    The meeting is significant as Zelenskyy has urged India to participate in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland to help halt the Russian offensive.

    India has consistently advocated that dialogue and diplomacy are the best ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

    Zelenskyy has repeatedly pressed PM Modi to attend the peace summit, but Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra did not clarify whether the Prime Minister would join. In the last press briefing, Kwatra stated, "Will be happy to share information (on PM's attendance at the peace summit)."

    PM Modi's meeting with Zelenskyy took place after he held bilateral talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

    Also read: G7 Summit: PM Modi exchanges warm hugs with UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Macron in Italy's Apulia (WATCH)

    The Group of Seven, known as the G7 Summit, commenced on Thursday at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Key world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were in full attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited by his Italian counterpart Meloni, arrived on Friday morning with a high-profile delegation. This marks PM Modi's first overseas trip in his 'historic' third term.

    Deliberations on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The G7 Summit commenced with a pivotal agreement reached on Thursday: a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets as collateral, underscoring robust international support for Kyiv amid significant geopolitical shifts in Europe. The summit also addressed pressing issues such as the conflict in Gaza and China's industrial policies. Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff to address a G7 summit, adding moral authority to the proceedings.

    The US-led proposal entails creating a substantial loan to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, using interest from frozen assets of Russia's central bank, predominantly held within the EU, as backing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the message this sends to Ukraine, pledging enduring support in its fight for freedom. She further underscored its significance as a deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced nonmilitary aid worth up to £242 million ($310 million) for Ukraine, alongside fresh sanctions targeting suppliers of military support to Russia from China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. The US echoed this resolve by expanding sanctions to include Chinese firms aiding Russia's military efforts.

    Switzerland will host a summit this weekend, aiming to advance peace efforts in Ukraine despite Russia's absence. While Russia's eventual participation is hoped for, Ukrainian leaders view this gathering as a symbolic show of resilience and international solidarity, aligned with a 10-point peace initiative proposed by President Zelenskyy in late 2022.

    India's participation in peace talks remains uncertain due to its historical ties with Russia and the personal rapport between PM Modi and Putin. PM Modi had previously emphasized to Putin that the current era should not be defined by warfare, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G7 Summit: PM Modi exchanges warm hugs with UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Macron in Italy's Apulia (WATCH) gcw

    G7 Summit: PM Modi exchanges warm hugs with UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Macron in Italy's Apulia (WATCH)

    Gujarat Muslim woman allotted flat under CM scheme in Vadodara, residents protest watch gcw

    Gujarat: Muslim woman allotted flat under CM scheme in Vadodara, residents protest (WATCH)

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list AJR

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest?

    Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    OTT releases this week: Bridgerton to Yakshini to watch on weekend ATG

    OTT releases this week: Bridgerton to Yakshini to watch on weekend

    GPS based toll-collection: Revolutionizing highway payments vkp

    GPS based toll-collection: Revolutionizing highway payments

    Darshan son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you RBA

    Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

    G7 Summit: PM Modi exchanges warm hugs with UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Macron in Italy's Apulia (WATCH) gcw

    G7 Summit: PM Modi exchanges warm hugs with UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Macron in Italy's Apulia (WATCH)

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon