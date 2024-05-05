SHOCKING! Australian MP alleges she was drugged, sexually assaulted during night-out

A Queensland MP has claimed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out. Brittany Lauga, the assistant minister for health, in an instagram post, said that she was attacked on an evening out in her constituency Yeppoon.

Brittany Lauga, a Queensland Labour Party MP, said she was drugged and sexually assaulted at Yeppoon, a central Queensland town. She stated that she contacted the police in the early hours of Sunday morning. “Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly,” Lauga was quoted as saying by news agency Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

After sharing her account, the Keppel MP stated that numerous more women in the community who had similar situations approached her. "This could have happened to anyone, and unfortunately, it happens to many of us. It is not okay. We should be allowed to enjoy socialising in our area without fear of being drugged or abused," she stated.

"I'd want to thank everyone who has reached out to me in support. I sincerely appreciate your kind letters, gestures, and thoughtfulness. If you have any information that will help the investigation, please contact the police," she said.

The Queensland Police Service has informed the Telegraph that it is investigating a sexual assault complaint involving an event in Yeppoon. The police said no further reports in the same region had been made, but they asked anyone with knowledge to contact them.



According to Australian media, Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon described the charges as "shocking" and "horrifying". "Brittany is a colleague, a friend, a young woman in the Queensland parliament and these are really shocking things to read," she added.

"It is unacceptable that women are disproportionately the victims of domestic, family and sexual violence. Our government is going to continue to do everything we can to protect women and stop violence from occurring." In recent weeks, Australia has witnessed a spate of high-profile gender-based violence.

