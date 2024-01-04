Red Sea Attacks: 12 nations warn Iran-backed Houthis of 'consequences'

The group, including Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, issued a strong joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks as illegal and profoundly destabilizing

Calling for the immediate end to attacks on civilian as well as naval vessels in the Red Sea, a group of 12 nations led by the United States on Wednesday warned Iran-backed Houthi rebels against further attacks and asked them to release the detained vessels and crews. The other members of the group are Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

In a strongly worded joint statement, the group said: "The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways. We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks," they said.

The group termed Houthis attacks in the Red Sea as illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilizing.

"There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels. Attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats, and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways," it said.

Why Red Sea is important?

About 15 per cent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8 per cent of global grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil and 8 per cent of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade.

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, global shipping companies continue to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, which has led to a spike in cost and delay in the delivery of goods. Hours ago, the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday on a merchant ship in the Red Sea. So far, the rebels have carried out over 20 attacks on merchant vessels transiting through the Red Sea.

The Houthis have warned they will target Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea. The warships of the US, France and British have shot down several missiles and drones of Houthis.

In response to the attacks, the US set up a multinational naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping. Last week, the US military had sunk three boats belonging to Houthis as gunmen tried to board a Maersk container ship in the Red Sea. The rebels said 10 of their fighters were killed in the incident.