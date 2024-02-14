Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Putin would be assassinated if...' Elon Musk on why Russian President will not back out of Ukraine (WATCH)

    Elon Musk's remarks on the conflict in Ukraine during a forum on his social media platform sparked debate among US Republican senators. Musk expressed scepticism about the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin losing the war and criticized a Senate bill aimed at providing further assistance to Ukraine

    Putin would be assassinated Elon Musk on why Russian President will not back out of Ukraine (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    In a forum hosted on X Spaces, part of Elon Musk's social media platform, the billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, sparking debate among US Republican senators. Musk expressed scepticism regarding the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin losing the war in Ukraine, aligning with Senator Ron Johnson's assertion that such an outcome was improbable. The discussion, held on Monday, also featured JD Vance of Ohio, Mike Lee of Utah, Vivek Ramaswamy, and David Sacks, among others.

    Criticism was directed at a Senate bill aimed at providing further assistance to Ukraine, with Musk echoing sentiments that prolonging the war would not benefit the country. He urged Americans to reach out to their elected representatives regarding the bill, emphasizing that the proposed spending would not effectively aid Ukraine's cause.

    Musk's views on the conflict have drawn attention previously, with scepticism about Ukraine's ability to secure victory and scepticism regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeals for aid. Despite accusations of being a Putin apologist, Musk emphasized his companies' efforts, such as SpaceX's provision of Starlink internet service to Ukraine, which has played a crucial role in maintaining communication amidst the conflict.

    Musk's stance contrasts starkly with President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's positions, who advocate for supporting Ukraine's defense to deter autocratic aggression. While the Senate continued deliberations on the bill, Musk emphasized the importance of prioritizing border security measures.

    Expressing concern for the loss of lives on both sides of the conflict, Musk questioned the wisdom of pursuing Putin's ouster, suggesting that his successor might prove to be even more formidable. The remarks underscore Musk's complex perspective on geopolitical affairs and his role in shaping discourse on critical global issues.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam AJR

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

    Abu Dhabi hotel erupts in Modi cheers: Indian diaspora welcomes PM with spirited chants (WATCH) AJR

    Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Indians in Abu Dhabi welcome PM Modi with spirited chants (WATCH)

    Explained: What is Russia's newest invention 'Tsar Train' to counter Ukrainian forces' advances avv

    Explained: What is Russia's newest invention ‘Tsar Train’ to counter Ukrainian forces’ advances

    Elon Musk suggests Putin's Ukraine strategy unbeatable, joins Republicans in protest of foreign aid bill avv

    Elon Musk suggests Putin's Ukraine strategy unbeatable, joins Republicans in protest of foreign aid bill

    We have met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH) AJR

    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case rkn

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

    Lal Salaam box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 12 crore in India RBA

    'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 12 crore in India

    Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot vkp

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon