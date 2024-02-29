Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address

    In his annual address, Russian President Putin accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia, while emphasizing the united support of the Russian people for the ongoing "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted his annual address in Moscow on Thursday speaking in front of a large elite audience. The leader used the platform and occasion to make scathing attacks on the West and asserted confidence in Russian democracy despite the ‘noise’ outside.

    Vladimir Putin began his annual address by stating that his speech is 'a look to the future’ where there are issues to be resolved emphasizing the battleground against Ukraine. The Russian leader has given multiple hints that the ongoing war with Ukraine will be prolonged.

    He also thanked the people of Donbas and Sevastopol and branded them as heroes. Russia took control of both the major cities of Ukraine in the current and previous conflict respectively. Sevastopol has come as a major boon for Russia as it is the only port city that is functional on all days of the year as the water doesn't get frozen.

    Putin attacked the West and claimed that the West had lost. Applauding the century-old unity of Russians, Putin revealed that the West wanted to create a decadent state and lost. Lauding Russia and claiming it to be a pillar of democracy, the 71-year-old leader warned that he would not let anyone interfere in the internal matters of the country.

    Vladimir Putin warned the US for dragging Russia into an arms race and claimed that the politicians in the US wanted to show their voters that they still rule the world ahead of the US election. He also warned the Americans citing nuclear threat to escalation in Ukraine. Putin expressed his respect for the Russian soldiers and said "I bow to your feet.” He then called a two-minute prayer.

    The talk on national security was over here as the shift went towards more domestic issues concerning Russian society as a whole. “We choose life, Russia remains the pillar of traditional values”, said Putin emphasising on family values and the need for an increase in population growth. He also shared a motto, ‘Stop drinking, take up skiing’ in a message for a healthy life among Russians.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH) avv

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH)

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly avv

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly

    Thank you PIA Pakistan airlines air hostess mysteriously vanishes after flying to Canada, leaves note snt

    'Thank you PIA': Pakistan airlines air hostess mysteriously vanishes after flying to Canada, leaves note

    New Zealand designates Hamas as terrorist entity, imposes sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers snt

    New Zealand designates Hamas as terrorist entity, imposes sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers

    Pakistan Police constable shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district snt

    Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster osf

    Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH) avv

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH)

    Deceived with job promises, 20 Indians remain stranded in Russia, says India AJR

    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    football BREAKING Juventus star Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping snt

    Juventus star Paul Pogba BANNED from football for four years for doping, potentially ending career

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon