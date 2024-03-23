Putin calls Moscow attack as 'barbaric terrorist act'; announces day of mourning on March 24 (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation on Saturday following a devastating terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, declaring March 24 as a day of national mourning for the victims. Describing the incident, which killed at least 143 people, as a "bloody, barbaric terrorist act," Putin condemned the attackers for targeting innocent civilians attending the concert. He emphasized the need for international cooperation in identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice, highlighting the shared responsibility in combating terrorism.

“I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning,” the Russian President said in a televised address to the nation.

Putin's speech underscored the resilience of the Russian people, asserting that the attack would not succeed in dividing the nation. Despite the tragic event, he expressed gratitude to the emergency services and special forces for their swift response and efforts in apprehending the attackers. While the exact number of assailants remained unconfirmed, Putin assured the public that all perpetrators had been detained.

The president also revealed that the attackers attempted to flee towards the border of Ukraine, prompting tightened security measures in response. He reiterated the commitment to holding those responsible for the heinous act accountable, emphasizing that justice would prevail.

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Russia has apprehended 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with a shooting rampage that claimed the lives of at least 143 people at a concert hall near Moscow. The attack, described as the deadliest in Russia in two decades, was claimed by the militant Islamist group Islamic State. However, despite a statement from Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denying any involvement from Kyiv, there were indications suggesting that Russia was pursuing a potential Ukrainian link to the incident.

The FSB security service said “all four terrorists” had been arrested while heading to the Ukrainian border, and that they had contacts in Ukraine. It said they were being transferred to Moscow.

“Now we know in which country these bloody bastards planned to hide from pursuit – Ukraine,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

A statement from senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov indicated that if Ukraine was implicated in the incident, Russia would respond with a "worthy, clear and concrete" reply on the battlefield.

Margarita Simonyan, editor at a state TV channel, shared a video showing one of the suspects, a young bearded man, being interrogated alongside a road. While she claimed the death toll had risen to 143, she did not provide the source of her information.

Earlier reports from Russia's Investigative Committee stated that at least 115 individuals had perished in the attack. Gunmen, dressed in camouflage attire, had opened fire with automatic weapons at concert attendees in the Crocus City Hall near the capital. The committee explained that some victims succumbed to gunshot wounds, while others perished in a massive fire that erupted within the complex. Reports suggested that the gunmen ignited the blaze using petrol from canisters they carried in their rucksacks.

The chaos prompted panicked individuals to flee the scene. According to Baza, a news outlet with reliable contacts in Russian security and law enforcement, 28 bodies were discovered in a toilet area and 14 on a staircase. The outlet described heartbreaking scenes of mothers found embracing their children amidst the tragedy.

According to the Kremlin, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov informed President Vladimir Putin that among those detained were "four terrorists," and efforts were underway to identify their accomplices.

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein revealed that the assailants had escaped in a Renault vehicle, which was spotted by police in the Bryansk region, approximately 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow, on Friday night. Khinshtein stated that the vehicle failed to comply with police instructions to stop, leading to a car chase. Two suspects were apprehended during the pursuit, while the other two fled into a nearby forest. Subsequently, it appeared that the fleeing individuals were also later detained, as per the Kremlin's account.

Khinshtein mentioned that a pistol, an assault rifle magazine, and passports from Tajikistan were discovered in the vehicle. Tajikistan, a predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation, was formerly part of the Soviet Union.