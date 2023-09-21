Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology | WATCH

    Protests have taken place in Ottawa, where parents and children have gathered in significant numbers to voice their opposition to these contentious educational and ideological issues.

    Amidst Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's involvement in other pressing matters, a wave of massive protests has swept across Canada. The demonstrations are primarily centered on concerns related to explicit sexual content in school curriculums and the promotion of radical gender ideology.

    Notable protests have taken place in Ottawa, where parents and children have gathered in significant numbers to voice their opposition to these contentious educational and ideological issues. The protests reflect the growing unease and frustration among certain segments of the Canadian population regarding the direction of education and societal values in the country.

    A group known as "1MillionMarch4Children" has designed posters calling for unity among rally participants in their opposition to what they refer to as "gender ideology" within the nation's schools.

    The protesters, who convened on Wednesday, expressed their concerns about children being exposed to content related to sexuality and gender identity that they deem inappropriate. They firmly support policies mandating parental consent for such matters.

    However, these rallies encountered counter-protesters who argued that these policies infringe upon children's rights and insisted that transgender youth should not be involuntarily disclosed to their parents by teachers.

    In Edmonton, protesters wielding signs bearing the message "Hands off our kids" faced off against sizable groups of counter-protesters brandishing Pride flags outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building.

