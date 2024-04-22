Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pro-China leader's party secures landslide win in Maldives parliamentary elections amid row with India

    In the electoral fray, candidates from various parties contested, including 89 from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), 39 from the Democrats, 10 from the Jumhoory Party (JP), four from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA), four from the Adhaalath Party (AP), two from the Maldives National Party (MNP), and 130 independents.

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has clinched a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament, securing as many as 60 seats in the recent parliamentary elections. The elections witnessed over 200,000 voters, with 326 candidates vying for 93 seats in the next parliamentary assembly, including six new seats.

    In the electoral fray, candidates from various parties contested, including 89 from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), 39 from the Democrats, 10 from the Jumhoory Party (JP), four from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA), four from the Adhaalath Party (AP), two from the Maldives National Party (MNP), and 130 independents.

    The results reveal that President Mohamed Muizzu's PNC secured victory in more than 60 seats, constituting roughly two-thirds of the total seats. This count does not include independent candidates backed by the PNC and candidates from the MNP and MDA, both allies of the ruling coalition.

    In comparison, the then-ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) secured a supermajority with 64 seats in the 2019 elections, while the opposition PPM-PNC coalition won only eight seats, as per a Sun Online report.

    Historically, the then-ruling PPM emerged victorious in the 2014 elections, as reported by Sun Online. The MDP was the sole ruling party unable to secure a majority in the 2009 elections.

    President Muizzu's tenure witnessed strained relations between India and the Maldives. However, recent developments suggest a thaw in relations. In March, Muizzu requested debt relief measures from New Delhi, affirming India as the Maldives' "closest ally." He stressed on the discussions to explore leniencies in loan repayments, aiming to advance existing projects without adversely affecting bilateral ties.

