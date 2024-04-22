Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi High Court rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's 'extraordinary bail', imposes fine

    The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, clarified that it lacks the authority to grant extraordinary interim bail to a high-ranking official facing ongoing criminal charges. The court highlighted that Kejriwal is currently in custody based on judicial orders, with any legal challenge being addressed by the Supreme Court.

    Delhi High Court rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's 'extraordinary bail', imposes fine AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday (April 22) rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting special interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases, imposing a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.

    The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, clarified that it lacks the authority to grant extraordinary interim bail to a high-ranking official facing ongoing criminal charges. The court highlighted that Kejriwal is currently in custody based on judicial orders, with any legal challenge being addressed by the Supreme Court.

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

    Stressing the principle of legal equality, the court affirmed that the law applies uniformly to all individuals, irrespective of their position.

    Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor concerning Kejriwal's health status, as he has been jailed there since April 1. The report indicated that Kejriwal was under insulin treatment for diabetes, refuting claims of insulin denial by the jail authorities.

    In a related development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on a plea filed by Kejriwal, seeking direction for the administration of insulin and permission for daily 15-minute video conferencing sessions with doctors to address his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

    Caught on camera: UP businessman pushes man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH)

    Kejriwal's arrest by the ED on March 21, pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy case, led to his judicial custody extension until April 23.

    The ED has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated from the purported liquor scam.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam rkn

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy gcw

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

    Caught on camera: UP's Bareilly businessman spotted pushing off man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: UP businessman pushes man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH)

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks rkn

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-766 April 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-766 April 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    7 HIT Indian movies banned in Pakistan RBA

    7 HIT Indian movies banned in Pakistan

    North Korea has fired ballistic missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, claims South Korea snt

    North Korea has fired ballistic missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, claims South Korea

    Riteish Deshmukh seeks blessings at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with wife Genelia and sons, shares picture RKK

    Riteish Deshmukh seeks blessings at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with wife Genelia and sons, shares picture

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS' Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches snt

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS' Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches

    After fake SMS scam, Govt now warns against fake banking apps and fraudulent stock trading platforms snt

    After fake SMS scam, Govt now warns against fake banking apps and fraudulent stock trading platforms

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon