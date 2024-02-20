Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prince William calls for Israel-Hamas fighting to end ‘as soon as possible’

    Prince William has expressed his deep concern over the “terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East” and has called for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas “as soon as possible”.

    In a significant statement about the Israel-Gaza war, the Prince of Wales expressed his desire "to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible". He has spoken of the "terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack".

    “Too many have been killed,” the heir to the British throne said in a major intervention on Tuesday which pushes at the traditional diplomatic boundaries of his royal role, ahead of visits about humanitarian support in Gaza and a global rise in antisemitism. According to Prince William, the release of the captives and "desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza" are both urgently needed. He was discussing humanitarian aid in Gaza before to a visit.

    The prince's visits will serve as a symbolic acknowledgement of the pain endured by people entangled in violent situations. He is anticipated to get firsthand reports of the pressures faced by individuals employed in Gaza, as well as statements from those offering humanitarian aid in the Middle East.

    Later this month, Prince William will address a group of young people from various backgrounds at a synagogue visit. The gathering will focus on raising awareness of antisemitic problems. The building of bridges between faiths, and tackling religious intolerance, has been a particular cause of the prince's father, King Charles III.

    But since the King's cancer diagnosis earlier this month, he has not been carrying out such public visits.

    In October of last year, King talked of the "heartbreaking loss of life" resulting from the violence in the Middle East and passionately advocated for tolerance amongst many cultures and faiths. Additionally, he discussed the fundamental principles that all religions uphold during a period of "tragic conflict" in his Christmas speech.

    But with the King stepping back from such public involvement during his cancer treatment, Prince William will be among the senior royals taking on such symbolic and sensitive visits. While Catherine was recovering from an abdominal surgery, Prince William himself had ceased doing engagements; nevertheless, he has subsequently resumed formal obligations, like these visits.
     

