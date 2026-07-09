PM Modi said Australia can help India meet its 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030. At the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne, he highlighted opportunities in clean energy, nuclear power, infrastructure, and critical minerals.

Modi Highlights Clean Energy, Nuclear Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said Australia can play a significant role in helping India achieve its target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power and infrastructure. Addressing business leaders, PM Modi made the remarks at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

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Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition." He also underlined the scope for cooperation in civil nuclear energy, saying, "We have set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Australia's vast uranium reserves align directly with India's nuclear journey."

Invitation to Invest in Indian Infrastructure

The Prime Minister further invited Australian investors to participate in India's infrastructure growth, saying, "There are immense possibilities for Australian long-term investors in India's port, airport, road, railway, and urban infrastructure sectors."

Boost to Business Ties and Critical Minerals

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh said the Australian visit by the Prime Minister will see several outcomes emerge during his meetings with Australian PM Albanese. In terms of the impact of the visit on the energy transition and critical minerals, he said that the PM's visit will also give a boost to business ties and partnerships in areas such as critical minerals and supply chain.

"That is again another discussion which is going on, as you know, Australia is rich in critical minerals and the rare earths. India has a huge demand for that, given our own ambitions of energy transition. We are working; discussions are happening at the B2B level and the G2G level. There'll be some discussions here also when the Prime Ministers meet. I mean, the leaders don't go into the nitty-gritty of things; they just give a general direction. So that's one area of a futuristic area, already discussions are happening, but it's a futuristic area where you'll see greater cooperation and partnership. Not just a buyer-seller relationship, but also more value addition, processing," Nagesh Singh said.

Modi Meets Albanese Amid Three-Nation Tour

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour. During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour. (ANI)