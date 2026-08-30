PM Modi announced a long-term uranium supply deal with Uzbekistan during talks with President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. He was also conferred with Uzbekistan's supreme state award, the 'Oliy Darajali Dustlik', during his fourth visit to the nation.

Delegation-Level Talks and Key Agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, where he announced a long-term arrangement for uranium supply and highlighted new initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium. Today, we are formalising three sister-city and sister-state arrangements. We should create a roadmap to fully realise their potential," PM Modi said during the talks.

Cooperation on Urban Development

He also highlighted major urban development projects in both countries, citing Uzbekistan's 'New Tashkent' and India's GIFT City in Gujarat as areas where the two sides could exchange expertise and best practices.

"Mega-projects like 'New Tashkent' are underway in your country, while in India, we have developed GIFT City in Gujarat. We would be delighted to welcome a delegation from your country to study best practices and the use of technology in these developments," he said.

PM Modi Honoured with Supreme State Award

In Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, President Mirziyoyev conferred the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik," Uzbekistan's supreme state award, on Prime Minister Modi Both leaders were seen sharing a hug after the conferment of the award.

Warm Reception in Tashkent

Earlier today, President Mirziyoyev warmly received PM Modi at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace, where the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

PM @narendramodi was warmly received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome, reflecting the warmth and longstanding friendship between India and Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/u87WwcQqWv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026

In a post on X on Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi was warmly received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome, reflecting the warmth and longstanding friendship between India and Uzbekistan."

Other Engagements and Arrival

Meanwhile, PM Modi shared that he attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent.

In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

The Prime Minister landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace. (ANI)