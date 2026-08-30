Nepal's disaster agency warned of rising floodwaters in the Bhote Koshi River, urging caution. The death toll from the August 26 flash floods has climbed to 675, with 2,418 missing. Over 7,500 people have been evacuated.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned that the flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution.

In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further." https://x.com/NDRRMA_Nepal/status/2093876407160242529

The authority urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, as well as surrounding regions, to remain vigilant.

NDRRMA further said, "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution."

The disaster management authority said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further information.

"We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," NDRRMA said.

Earlier on Sunday, amid continued developments in the Himalayan region, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued an urgent public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River.

Authorities urged residents and relief teams along downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

In an official update posted on X, the NDRRMA cited alerts received from local authorities on the ground.

The fresh warning affects three major downstream districts that were severely impacted by the catastrophic August 26 flash floods.

Communities near the Rasuwa riverbank, including areas near the Nepal-China border, have been instructed to monitor water levels closely.

Emergency services and local administration units along the river basin have been placed on standby in Nuwakot & Dhading.

Death Toll Rises from August 26 Floods

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge.

Massive Rescue and Relief Efforts Underway

Reinforcing the state's commitment to relief and reconstruction, Prime Minister Balen Shah on Saturday declared that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and rehabilitated following the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods.

Addressing the immediate response efforts, Prime Minister Balen Shah highlighted the scale of search and rescue operations conducted under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Air and land operations have successfully evacuated over 7,500 people to safety, including 279 workers trapped in various hydroelectric project sites.

18,708 security personnel from the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force are deployed alongside 16 helicopters (military and private), which have completed 236 rescue missions. International experts from India and China are actively assisting on the ground.