PM Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek for the 26th SCO Summit, receiving a warm welcome from officials and the Indian diaspora. This follows his successful State Visit to Uzbekistan, where bilateral ties were significantly strengthened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Bishkek after arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Leadership Summit.

Taking to X after his arrival, PM Modi said he was grateful for the warm reception extended by Kyrgyz officials and highlighted his upcoming bilateral engagements and participation in the SCO Summit. "Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome. Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after," PM Modi said.

In another post, the Prime Minister described the reception by the Indian community as a "very special welcome". "From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening," PM Modi said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi interacted warmly with members of the Indian community in Bishkek and appreciated their contributions towards strengthening ties between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. "PM Narendra Modi had a warm interaction with members of the Indian community in Bishkek. PM appreciated their energy, enthusiasm and valuable contributions towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Kyrgyz Republic," the MEA said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. PM Modi is visiting Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Two-Country Visit: Uzbekistan Leg

According to the MEA, PM Modi has arrived to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

His arrival in Bishkek marks the second leg of his two-country visit after concluding his State Visit to Uzbekistan, where he held extensive talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the Uzbekistan visit, India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to expand cooperation across trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and culture.

The two countries also set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, with a focus on improving market access, connectivity and banking and payment systems.

Before leaving Tashkent, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the hospitality extended to him during the visit. "Thank you Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship," PM Modi said.

Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

During his State Visit, PM Modi also paid a floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent. "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," he said.

Shared Commitments and Honours

PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev also jointly planted a tree at the Presidential Palace garden under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green initiative, underscoring their shared commitment to environmental sustainability. PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, Uzbekistan's highest honour for foreign leaders, for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries.

India and Uzbekistan further agreed to cooperate in restoring and conserving ancient Buddhist heritage sites in Uzbekistan and to expand youth exchange programmes.

With his arrival in Bishkek, PM Modi is set to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member states and addressing key regional and international developments. (ANI)