Following talks between PM Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, India and Uzbekistan have agreed to expand cooperation in critical and strategic minerals, including joint projects in geological exploration, mining, and mineral processing.

India, Uzbekistan Deepen Cooperation in Minerals and Energy

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to expand cooperation in critical and strategic minerals through joint projects in geological exploration, mining, and mineral processing, following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, building integrated value chains and encouraging corporate participation formed the cornerstone of the agreement under energy, natural resources, and supply chains.

"The Leaders agreed to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals through the implementation of joint projects in geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, and the development of integrated value chains," the MEA stated. Detailing the broader framework for natural resources, the statement outlined plans for cooperation in the fields of geology, mining, nuclear energy, industrial cooperation, and critical & strategic minerals, including projects for the processing of mineral resources, production of value-added products and recycling initiatives.

Encouraging Corporate and Enterprise Participation

The MEA further highlighted that the two leaders "also expressed interest in encouraging Indian companies to participate in the development of prospective mineral deposits in Uzbekistan and Uzbek enterprises for joint collaboration in India. The Leaders expressed interest in extended cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy." The MEA added that both sides focused on advancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, modernisation of energy infrastructure, and the implementation of prospective investment projects.

Expanding Agricultural Collaboration

Alongside natural resources, the two leaders also agreed to enhance collaboration across the agricultural sector, focusing on technological adaptation, research, and bilateral trade. "The Leaders agreed to cooperate in the development of agricultural value chains, strengthening export capabilities, and enhancing the technical capacity of agriculture and livestock sectors," the MEA reported.

Highlighting sustainable practices and productivity enhancement, the statement detailed shared commitments to modernising regional farming. The MEA noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to food security, with a focus on resource-efficient technologies, agricultural science exchanges, and facilitating bilateral trade in farm products.

Focus on Research and Bilateral Trade

Furthermore, research institutions and enterprises from both countries will collaborate on sustainable plant genetic resource conservation and productivity enhancement. "The Leaders agreed to facilitate bilateral trade in agricultural products," the statement read. The MEA further noted that the leaders supported the expansion of cooperation between research institutions and enterprises in enhancing agricultural productivity, as well as in the conservation and sustainable utilisation of plant genetic resources.

PM Modi Conferred with Uzbekistan's Highest Honour

During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, Uzbekistan's highest honour for foreign leaders, by President Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries. PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and said it represented the enduring friendship between the two civilisations.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as traditional medicines, education, culture and healthcare, while exploring greater collaboration in critical minerals, energy, digital technologies and space.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when a protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, with bilateral ties supported by institutional mechanisms at political and official levels. (ANI)