An Indian forensic team has begun DNA analysis in Kathmandu to identify victims of Nepal's flash floods. A tunnel rescue team is also active. The death toll has hit 788, with 2,502 people still missing amid widespread devastation.

India's Aid and Rescue Efforts

A 19-member specialised forensic team from India commenced operations in Kathmandu on Sunday to assist Nepalese authorities with DNA sample analysis for identifying victims of the catastrophic flash floods. According to an official status update issued by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Ambassador of India to Nepal met and briefed the forensics team prior to their technical consultations with counterparts at the Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Concurrently, India's specialised tunnel rescue team continued joint operations alongside the Nepali Army at damaged hydropower project sites in Chilime and Langtang. Despite severe weather conditions, the MEA noted that the tunnel team managed to enter a structure near the Langtang hydroelectric project and retrieved the mortal remains of one individual. Search and recovery operations in the area remain ongoing.

The MEA further confirmed that 403 Indian nationals safely crossed the border into Nepal from China today, according to local government sources on the Chinese side. An additional 500 Indian nationals remain on the Chinese side and have been confirmed safe.

Hospitals Overwhelmed by Casualties

On the other hand, as search operations expand, anxious families and relatives of those missing in the floods continue to arrive at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital seeking updates on their loved ones. Highlighting the scale of casualties and strain on local medical facilities, a hospital doctor detailed the critical situation on the ground. "In the hospital, we have received 56 patients with different grades of injuries... We have three patients in the intensive care unit. One patient could not be saved. Other patients are recovering in different wards, especially the orthopedic ward, the surgical ward, and the plastic surgery ward, because the patients have had injuries to the bones, soft tissue injuries, and rib fractures, and some require a multidisciplinary team to take care of them," the doctor told ANI.

"Regarding the deceased bodies, in our hospital, we have received 59. Out of those, we could recognize 8 and hand them over for cremation. The rest of the bodies are there with the forensic department. Due to limited space in the hospital, we have asked the administration to arrange some ways that we can manage more and more deceased bodies, which we have yet to receive," he added.

Devastation and Disruption on the Ground

Meanwhile, survivors in the worst-hit zones are returning to devastation. Days after the disaster, residents in Trishuli returned on Sunday to find their homes destroyed, facing the grim reality of rebuilding from scratch. "What will we do now? Nothing is left. We are living in the municipal building, and we are sleeping there. Now, we are totally at a loss. We don't know what we will do," Trishuli resident Meena Gupta told Reuters.

Additionally, the Nepal Police stated that approximately Rs. 1.5 crore in cash, gold estimated at Rs. 50 crore, and important documents have been transferred to a secure location from the Agriculture Development Bank, Trishuli Dhunge Branch.

The relief operations face severe ground disruptions across the country. The Prithvi Highway--a vital transportation lifeline connecting the capital city of Kathmandu with the rest of the nation--was completely disconnected on Sunday following a fresh landslide and major road collapse in the Krishnabhir area of Dhading district. The collapse occurred after the swollen Trishuli River severely eroded the road's retaining wall and foundation. Authorities have halted all vehicular and pedestrian traffic as the damaged stretch continues to subside.

Scale of the Disaster: Rising Death Toll and Missing Persons

Earlier in the day, MEA stated that a total of 149 Indians have been rescued amid the ongoing relief operations following the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. In an official update, the MEA released a list of the Indian nationals rescued from the flood-hit regions of Nepal.

This comes as the total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 194, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas. Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures. Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups. Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office.

Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days. In another update, NDRRMA stated that 260 men and 223 women have been rescued, and 22 foreign nationals have also been rescued.

Government Ramps Up Relief Operations

NDRRMA further stated that the Government of Nepal has disbursed emergency cash support, including NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 67.5 million to 15 local governments. Relief operations have dispatched 50 transport vehicles alongside eight helicopter flights carrying food, communication units, and emergency supplies to isolated communities such as Uttargaya and Dhunche. Fuel reserves are also being actively managed to sustain continuous air and land operations. Relief materials are being dispatched from Kathmandu to flood-affected areas. (ANI)