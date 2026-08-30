Following PM Narendra Modi's state visit to Tashkent, India and Uzbekistan have agreed to expand strategic cooperation in digital tech, AI, outer space, and transport logistics, reaffirming their commitment to advance bilateral engagement.

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to significantly expand strategic cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence, outer space, and regional transport logistics following the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tashkent.

According to a joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance bilateral engagement across core technology and infrastructure sectors.

Technology and Digital Transformation

Highlighting progress in technology partnerships, the two sides welcomed the operation of the first IT Park in Tashkent, established in 2019 based on the Indian model, and agreed to expand organisational linkages. "The Leaders welcomed the successful operation of the first IT Park in Tashkent, established in 2019 based on the Indian model with the active support of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and agreed to further expand partnerships among technology parks, companies, startups, and educational institutions of the two countries," the MEA stated.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Building on discussions from the India AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February this year, both nations agreed to focus on the deployment of emerging technologies and safe digital frameworks. "The Leaders welcomed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of high technologies and digital transformation, as well as the implementation of the understandings reached in February 2026 on the margins of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi," the MEA noted.

"The Leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the development and advancement of safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) systems, including through the exchange of experience and best practices, with a view to harnessing AI's potential to promote sustainable economic growth, innovation-driven development, and the effective resolution of societal challenges," it added.

Cooperation in Outer Space

The statement also detailed expanded cooperation in space exploration and peaceful space applications. "The Leaders reaffirmed their interest in further expanding practical cooperation in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space, including in space applications, the exchange of scientific data, and capacity-building through joint workshops and training," the MEA added.

Enhancing Transport Connectivity

Underlining the importance of regional trade routes and sustainable transit systems, both countries committed to modernising transport networks and reducing transit friction. "The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to enhance transport and logistics connectivity between Uzbekistan and India through the development of multimodal transport routes and logistics corridors, creating favourable conditions for the seamless movement of goods," the MEA stated.

Infrastructure and Logistics

To lower commercial overheads and upgrade regional transport corridors, the statement outlined specific infrastructure initiatives: "The Leaders reaffirmed their intention to continue cooperation aimed at restoring freight transportation in order to reduce transportation costs. The Leaders expressed their intention to expand cooperation between the relevant authorities through the exchange of expertise in road construction using advanced technologies and to explore opportunities for implementing joint projects on the reconstruction and modernization of road infrastructure," the MEA noted.

Green Urban Mobility

Additionally, both nations resolved to pursue green solutions for urban mobility systems. "The Leaders recognized the importance of developing environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions for Uzbekistan's public transport sector and agreed to explore opportunities for implementing joint projects in this field," the MEA noted. (ANI)