Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani youth in Australia lauds India, leaves a message to his country: WATCH

    Both countries have already implemented an interim free trade agreement on December 29 last year. The two nations are now engaged in widening the scope of that agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

    Pakistani youth in Australia lauds India, leaves a message to his country: WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    The video of a Pakistani youth living in Australia is going viral on social media. In the video, the youth is seen questioning his country after seeing the Indian flag at a famous spot in Australia. The man also said that that Australian PM Anthony Albanese called his Indian counterpart Modi 'Boss' and his country compares itself with India.

    The young man told the leaders, party and opposition parties of his country to see where is India and where is Pakistan?

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Lord Irwin

    This video has been shared by Twitter handle named @inaya_bhat, which has been viewed more than 33 thousand times. People have also given hilarious reactions on the viral video. One user wrote, "You can never compare India and Pakistan. The condition of Pakistani is getting worse and worse every day. Whereas India is becoming more powerful every day."

    On May 23, the prime minister met business leaders of top Australian companies and called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling and clean energy.

    On Monday, PM Modi arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. PM Modii visited Australia as a guest of the Australian government. Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest and Australian Super CEO Paul Schroder.

    India's new Parliament will have a new name?

    During April 2000 and December 2022, India received USD 1.07 billion in investments from Australia, according to government data.

    Both countries have already implemented an interim free trade agreement on December 29 last year. The two nations are now engaged in widening the scope of that agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

    Australia was the 13th largest trading partner of India in 2022-23. While exports stood at USD 6.95 billion, imports from that country aggregated at USD 19 billion.

    India is Australia's largest export market for gold and chickpeas, the second-largest market for coal and copper ores and the third-largest market for lead and wool.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta mass layoffs: High-ranking officials from India among employees who were fired AJR

    Meta mass layoffs: High-ranking officials from India among employees who were fired

    watch After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested snt

    WATCH: After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan behind May 9 attack on military establishments: Punjab Police chief AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan behind May 9 attack on military establishments: Punjab Police chief

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    2024 US presidential race Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launches bid will challenge Donald Trump gcw

    2024 US presidential race: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launches bid to challenge Donald Trump

    Recent Stories

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details vma

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Viceroy Lord Irwin snt

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Lord Irwin

    BREAKING: SC dismisses plea to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate new Parliament building anr

    BREAKING: SC dismisses plea to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate new Parliament building

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in AJR

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

    Boost for tourism: Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village to get a new glass bridge anr

    Boost for tourism: Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village to get a new glass bridge

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon