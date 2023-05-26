Pakistani youth in Australia lauds India, leaves a message to his country: WATCH

Both countries have already implemented an interim free trade agreement on December 29 last year. The two nations are now engaged in widening the scope of that agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The video of a Pakistani youth living in Australia is going viral on social media. In the video, the youth is seen questioning his country after seeing the Indian flag at a famous spot in Australia. The man also said that that Australian PM Anthony Albanese called his Indian counterpart Modi 'Boss' and his country compares itself with India.

The young man told the leaders, party and opposition parties of his country to see where is India and where is Pakistan?

This video has been shared by Twitter handle named @inaya_bhat, which has been viewed more than 33 thousand times. People have also given hilarious reactions on the viral video. One user wrote, "You can never compare India and Pakistan. The condition of Pakistani is getting worse and worse every day. Whereas India is becoming more powerful every day."

On May 23, the prime minister met business leaders of top Australian companies and called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling and clean energy.

On Monday, PM Modi arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. PM Modii visited Australia as a guest of the Australian government. Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest and Australian Super CEO Paul Schroder.

During April 2000 and December 2022, India received USD 1.07 billion in investments from Australia, according to government data.

Australia was the 13th largest trading partner of India in 2022-23. While exports stood at USD 6.95 billion, imports from that country aggregated at USD 19 billion.

India is Australia's largest export market for gold and chickpeas, the second-largest market for coal and copper ores and the third-largest market for lead and wool.