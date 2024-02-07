Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan's election heavyweights reveal jaw-dropping positions on India; Tension ignites on Kashmir, Terrorism

    In a political revelation, Pakistan's key election players disclose their positions on India. Who are these heavyweights, what are their stances, and how will it impact the region? The Pakistan general elections on Thursday will not only determine the future of Pakistan itself but also how relations shape with New Delhi.

    The Pakistan general election is hours away as heavyweights from different parties take on each other. The general elections are being touted as make or break for Pakistan which would determine their now-looking bleak future. All 266 directly elected seats are set to go for the polls on Thursday while 70 seats are registered for women and minorities.

    The South Asian nation believed a new change was underway during the last election after Imran Khan gained victory. However, the economic situation is far worse and the rising inflation rate is facilitating the skyrocketing prices of basic necessities commodities. The Pakistani people are looking for a better outcome from the 2024 race.

    Three heavyweights are being considered favorites for the general election. Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Imran Khan have a high-stakes presence in the national polls and are expected to give tough fights to each other. A younger Pakistan population will decide the fate of the three leaders come Thursday.

    Relations with India? 

    Nawaz Sharif is the most likely candidate to win the Pakistan general elections as he has become the new Army favorite. His stance has been positive about India as his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has voiced for better relations with India. But that has come with a condition of India bringing back special status to Jammu and Kashmir by restoring Article 370.

    Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has portrayed himself as a new-age politician to attract young voters. However, his politics has been conservative regarding India. The previous foreign minister of Pakistan criticized India on numerous occasions. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also criticized the Indian PM in the US trying to act tough to garner conservative votes. His dynastic Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is expected to do well in Sindh but on a national scale, almost the Zardari heir could play the kingmaker’s role.

    Imran Khan has been barred from participating in the general election after crossing the Pakistani Army last year. Though, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is expected to do well due to on-ground support especially in rural areas. The tenure of Imran Khan further damaged the relations with India. His antics and constant mentioning of the Indian PM resulted in New Delhi further distancing itself from Islamabad.

