Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan likely to hand over Karachi airport to UAE; report

    As Pakistan is struggling with record inflation, fiscal imbalances and crucial levels of reserves is mulling handing over the Karachi port terminals to United Arab Emirates (UAE).
     

    Pakistan likely to hand over Karachi airport to UAE; report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Karachi: If reports are to be believed, Pakistan is mulling handing over the Karachi port terminals to United Arab Emirates (UAE). A committee was formed on Monday to ratify the agreement, according to the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune. The plan to give over Karachi Port looks to be the first intergovernmental transaction under a law passed last year to obtain emergency funds.

    Also read: Manipur violence: Two soldiers injured in unprovoked firing in Imphal West; check details

    The South Asian country is struggling with record inflation, fiscal imbalances, and crucial levels of reserves. The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions met on Monday under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the specifics of the transaction. It was determined to form a committee to negotiate a business deal between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the government of the UAE.

    According to local media reports, the officials' decision stated that the committee would finalise a draft operation, maintenance, investment, and development deal under government-to-government agreements with a UAE agency of their choosing. 

    With Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP), a division of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Pakistan hopes to seal the deal. According to media sources, the UAE-based group has expressed interest in KPT. 

    According to the group, Abu Dhabi Ports owns and runs 10 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates. Each site, according to the statement, is strategically positioned, utilising connectivity via the sea, air, road, and rail to serve as a gateway to international markets. 

    The coalition government in Pakistan passed the Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions Act last year. In order to raise money, it plans to sell public assets quickly. After its agreement with the International Monetary Fund expired, the nation is in desperate need of new funding.

     

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check his schedule and itinerary today

    From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's powerpacked schedule today

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH)

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH)

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden at US press conference White House calls it big deal gcw

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    Had a great conversation PM Modi thanks Joe Biden First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at White House gcw

    'Had a great conversation': PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him

    Recent Stories

    Missing Titanic submarine Why Netflix is facing criticism Why documentary The Deepest Breath is in news RBA

    Missing Titanic submarine: Why Netflix is facing criticism? Why documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ is in news?

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE ATG

    Nora Fatehi's latest International single 'SEXY In My Dress' set to release on THIS DATE

    Manipur violence: Two soldiers injured in unprovoked firing in Imphal West; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: Two soldiers injured in unprovoked firing in Imphal West; check details

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer makes fans sweat by flaunting cleavage in BOLD bikinis vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer makes fans sweat by flaunting cleavage in BOLD bikinis

    SC AOR Firm, Vedic Legal's Commitment to Social Justice: Fighting for Rights of Marginalized Communities

    SC AOR Firm, Vedic Legal's Commitment to Social Justice: Fighting for Rights of Marginalized Communities

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon