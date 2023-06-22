Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Two soldiers injured in unprovoked firing in Imphal West; check details

    Manipur violence: Earlier, during the intervening night of June 18–19, armed miscreants fired shots into Chingmang village from Kanto Sabal, and injured an Indian Army soldier. The injured soldier was sent to Military Hospital Leimakhong, where he is currently under medical treatment.

    The Indian Army's Spear Corps on Thursday (June 22) said that two soldiers received injuries after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West district. The soldiers sustained minor injuries and are stable, officials added.

    In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Unprovoked firing in Imphal West. Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West Distt in the morning hours of 22 June. Calibrated response by own troops to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries- both stable."

    It is reportedly said that one INSAS light machine gun has also been recovered during the initial search. Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress.

    As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, on Tuesday, the state government extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

    Due to the ongoing instability in the state, data services have been prohibited. Conflicts that broke out at a rally called by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand that Meiteis be included to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list caused violence to erupt in Manipur on May 3.

