Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Voting underway, mobile services suspended

    Pakistan is all set to go to the polls today. The electoral battle has primarily focused on the contest between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, another ex-prime minister. 

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Voting underway mobile services suspended gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    With an economic crisis, an increase in terrorist attacks, and tense ties with its neighbours, Pakistan is ready for today's elections. In Pakistan's parliamentary system, candidates run for office in both the province and national legislatures.

    128 million Pakistanis out of a population of 241 million are eligible to vote - all those above 18. Polling booths will open from 8 am to 5 pm, but time can be extended in exceptional individual circumstances.

    In order to represent their constituency, voters will select two legislators: one at the federal and one at the provincial levels. 12,695 candidates are running for the provinces, while 5,121 are running for the federal assembly.

    There are four main candidates that people should pay attention to: Asim Munir, the head of the military; Nawaz Sharif, a former prime minister; Imran Khan; and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the youngest contender.

    Nearly 650,000 security personnel have been deployed nationwide as authorities were busy setting up polling stations to enable more than 12.85 crore registered voters to cast their ballot in the general elections. 

    Additionally,  Pakistan suspended mobile phone services nationwide Thursday for election day, the interior ministry said, citing the need to “maintain law and order”. “It has been decided to temporarily suspend the mobile service across the country,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

    According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to emerge as the single largest party, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari coming in a distant second, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties.

    While all of the surveys that have been done so far have projected the PML-N's approval rate, which has increased since Nawaz Sharif's return, in an optimistic light, none of them have predicted how many seats the party would likely win.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    Indian origin student found dead at US university had shot self in head Report gcw

    Indian-origin student found dead at US university, had shot self in head: Report

    Its a royal flash German princess makes history as first aristocrat to pose nude on Playboy cover snt

    It's a royal flash! German princess makes history as first aristocrat to pose nude on Playboy cover

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation? Avv

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation?

    Recent Stories

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

    Indian origin student found dead at US university had shot self in head Report gcw

    Indian-origin student found dead at US university, had shot self in head: Report

    kerala news live 8 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala CM to hold protest against union govt in Delhi today

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon